Guest post by Jim Hoft

Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, released a bombshell report with new and damning information on Wednesday. On Wednesday afternoon she shared with White House reporters at the daily briefing. The documents reveal it was Barack Obama and the FBI and CIA leadership at the time to sabotage President Trump before he even stepped into office. Obama did this knowing the entire story was manufactured and not a word of it was true.

Gabbard released one House Intelligence Report that had been locked up in a CIA vault for almost a decade! It now is clear that Obama doctored the information to make it look like Putin and his buddy Donald Trump stole the election.

There were four key elements in the reports about the fake Russian collusion that formed the basis of the Russia hoax.



Jesse Watters reported:



1.) That Vladimir Putin wanted Donald Trump to to win in 2016.

2.) That Putin took action to help Donald Trump win in 2016.

3.) Russia had blackmail evidence against Trump – the Steele dossier.

4.) Russia tried to collude with the Trump campaign.

This was all a lie and they knew it.

There was no reliable information to back up any of their allegations.

During her press conference with White House reporters, DNI Tulsi Gabbard said she has already turned this information on Obama over to the Department of Justice.

Reporter Emily Jashinski: Do you believe that any of this new information

implicates former President Obama in criminal behavior?

Tulsi Gabbard: We have referred, and will continue to refer all of these documents to the Department of Justice and the FBI to investigate the criminal implications of this.

Reporter Emily Jashinsky: For even former President Obama?

Tulsi Gabbard: The evidence that we have found and that we have released directly point to President Obama leading the manufacturing of this intelligence assessment. There are multiple pieces of evidence and intelligence that confirmed that fact.

Now that the DOJ has this information let’s see if Pam Bondi has the guts to charge Barack Obama for leading this attempted coup of the Trump administration.

Don’t hold your breathe!

Here is video from The Jesse Watters Show.

