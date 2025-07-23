This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hoft

DNI Tulsi Gabbard released her second batch of previously undisclosed documents on Wednesday morning that include more proof that Barack Obama directly gave the order to publish Russia Collusion hoax knowing there was no proof to back it up.

Obama was behind the coup against President-elect and then President Trump that sunk the US government into turmoil for at least three years.

Today’s document release follows Friday’s document dump by ODNI Tulsi Gabbard of a declassified December 2016 presidential briefing revealing Barack Obama knew the Trump-Russia collusion narrative was a hoax.

Barack Obama knew it was a hoax and he was involved in manufacturing and politicizing the intelligence to create the Trump-Russia collusion canard.

Page three of this latest document drop show that then President Obama ordered the release of documents knowing there was no evidence to back them up.

Barack Obama set up President-elect Trump.

Barack Obama didn’t just know about the Russia hoax – he directed it.

These documents refute what Barack Obama’s team released yesterday to the American public.

The full report from the DNI is posted below.

Dig Declassified Hpsci Report Manufactured Russia Hoax July2025 1 9.21MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

