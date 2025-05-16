This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

ODNI Tulsi Gabbard on Thursday evening called for former FBI Director James Comey to be put behind bars.

James Comey posted a cryptic message to his Instagram account on Thursday spelled out in seashells: “86 47”

“Cool shell formation on my beach walk,” Comey said in his caption.

Comey deleted the post after major backlash, and he updated with an unbelievable comment.

“I posted earlier a picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message. I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down,” Comey said on Instagram.

So Comey expects the public to believe that he, a former FBI Director, did not know the meaning of “86.”

James Comey is also implying he did not assemble the shell formation. He is claiming that he just happened to stumble across the assassination message while he was on his beach walk.

Comey’s call for the assassination of Trump comes after two close calls in the last year.

President Trump was shot in the ear on July 13 during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

A month later, Ryan Routh stuck the muzzle of his rifle through the fencing at Trump’s Palm Beach golf course while the president was playing a round of golf with his good friend Steve Witkoff.

Tulsi Gabbard said Comey must be held accountable for his call to assassinate President Trump.

“James Comey, in my view, should be held accountable and put behind bars for this,” Tulsi Gabbard told Jesse Watters.

I’m very concerned for the president’s life,” Tulsi said. “We’ve already seen assassination attempts. I’m very concerned for his life.”

The FBI, DHS and Secret Service are now investigating former FBI Director James Comey over his Trump assassination social media post.

“We are aware of the recent social media post by former FBI Director James Comey, directed at President Trump. We are in communication with the Secret Service and Director Curran. Primary jurisdiction is with SS on these matters and we, the FBI, will provide all necessary support,” Kash Patel said on Thursday evening.

