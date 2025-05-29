The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Danielle J. Duperret, ND/PhD's avatar
Danielle J. Duperret, ND/PhD
1h

Ron Johnson makes so much sense. It's interesting how some physicians are starting to aligned themselves with naturopaths. We knew that a long time ago.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
1h

The false premise is that cholesterol is the enemy when in fact it is required for 99% of the cells to function properly. The sell job is easy because statin drugs, suppress cholesterol development and they have equated it to the reasons for clogged arteries and heart attacks!? far from the truth, but it makes money for big Pharma!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture