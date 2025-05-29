Modern medicine wants you to believe heartburn comes from too much acid.

But after years of pharma pills, Senator Ron Johnson still found no relief.

Then he discovered something called hydrochloric acid, and once he started taking it, everything changed.

Watch him explain in this must-see clip. Tucker Carlson’s reaction says it all.

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson just dropped two bombshell personal health stories on Tucker Carlson.

It all started when Carlson asked why Americans keep getting sicker, even as healthcare costs skyrocket.

That’s when Johnson opened up about his personal experience with statin drugs—and what happened after he stopped taking them.

He told Carlson that his severe dizzy spells vanished the moment he quit statins.

Tucker Carlson was astonished. “What?!” he exclaimed.

The dizzy spells weren’t the only thing that went away.

Senator Johnson explained that he’s had “a number of health conditions that just improved as a result” of stopping statins.

One possible way Johnson believes statin drugs may have harmed him is through his sudden loss of hearing. It’s difficult to prove, but he can’t help but wonder if the statins played a role.

Even more concerning, many doctors in the alternative health space are now suspecting that statin drugs could be associated with dementia.

Carlson responded to the claim, saying, “That’s really scary right there.”

Senator Johnson declared that the medical establishment would never admit statins cause dementia—even if it were true—because they’re the most commonly prescribed drugs in America, and there’s too much money at stake.

“That’s a multi-billion dollar industry right there,” he said.

Senator Johnson’s personal story about statins is not unique. Dissenting doctors have been warning about the dangers of statins for some time.

Medical researcher A Midwestern Doctor writes:

“There is a widespread belief that elevated cholesterol is the “cause” of cardiovascular disease. However, a large body of evidence shows that there is no association between the two and that lower cholesterol significantly INCREASES one’s risk of death.”

“Unfortunately, the benefits of these highly toxic drugs are MINISCULE (e.g., at best taking them for years extends your life by a few days) and the harms are VAST (statins are one of the most common pharmaceuticals that severely injure patients).”

After shocking Carlson with a bold story about statins, Senator Johnson hit him with another jaw-dropping tale about how he cured his acid reflux disease with hydrochloric acid after years on Zantac, Prilosec, and Nexium with no luck.

Tucker Carlson’s reaction said it all.

The medical industry wants you to believe heartburn is caused by too much acid.

Senator Johnson discovered the opposite—the real issue was too little.

After he started supplementing with betaine HCl, his reflux symptoms disappeared.

Johnson says it worked better than anything doctors ever gave him, even when he only remembers to take it about half the time before meals.

Editorial credit: photo_gonzo / Shutterstock.com

The work of Dr. Jonathan Wright explains exactly why Senator Johnson suddenly found relief.

He documented that hydrochloric acid plays a critical role not just in digestion, but in triggering the lower esophageal sphincter (LES) to close.

Without enough acid, the LES stays loose, allowing stomach contents to leak into the esophagus and trigger reflux.

As Wright showed over two decades ago, supplementing with betaine HCl can often reverse acid reflux by restoring this natural closure mechanism.

Johnson’s experience mirrors what thousands have seen after restoring their stomach’s natural acid levels.

At the end of the day, hydrochloric acid is exactly what your stomach is designed to produce.

Sometimes the solution isn’t high-tech. It’s just common sense.

