Tucker Carlson revealed that he sold a brand new Chevrolet truck immediately after it displayed a message on the infotainment screen that disturbed him.

“I bought a truck last year…A Chevy truck, which I’ve always had, and I was at a gas station, Tucker said, adding that “all of a sudden at a gas station, it says, ‘Stop, we’re downloading information from the internet.’”

“I sold the car immediately. I brought it back and sold it,” Carlson asserted.

His guest, automotive designer Casey Putsch, responded, “They want all your data to provide to insurance companies to wreck your life, I’m sure.”

“Insurance companies will be the downfall of cars and driving. I can guarantee it,” Putsch added.

A General Motors spokesperson responded to Tucker’s claims, telling the Daily Mail that what he likely saw was a standard software update message which can optionally be turned off.

Maybe Tucker should go back to his 1987 Chevy:

