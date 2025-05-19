This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Tucker Carlson noted Friday that while many perceived “sins” are obsessed over in the modern age, there are two that are almost completely “ignored” in a telling reflection of the state of society.

As part of a lengthy discussion with The Blaze’s Jason Whitlock, Carlson urged there is a necessity to reframe the conversation on this particular matter.

Whitlock noted that the legacy media pushes Americans to “say the most uncomfortable truths.”

Carlson responded, “Well, that’s right, and if you’ve ever had your money taken from you in a gypsy three-card monte scam, and I have, I’ll just be honest, then you know the scam works by misdirection.”

“You’re looking at one thing when the real action’s happening outside the frame. So you have to wonder, racism is a sin, clearly. Cruelty to other people, judgment of other people, those are sins, but they’re not the only sins,” he continued.

“So you have to wonder why the emphasis on those sins, which are actually not really profound in this country,” Carlson pondered, adding “Two of the sins that are totally ignored that I do think are kind of wrecking the country are violence and greed, and those are never mentioned, ever.”

“Washington worships violence. The majority of the discretionary federal budget goes to violence, one trillion dollars, when, actually, we’re not in danger of being invaded,” Carlson emphasised, asking “What is this? Where is that money going, actually? The other thing is greed, which is closely related to it.”

“When the mafia charged 20% interest, they went to jail under RICO statutes for loan sharking,” Carlson continued, further noting “Well, Citibank charges, what, 30% on a credit card, and it’s totally fine, and you can’t just charge it in bankruptcy, thanks to Joe Biden.”

“So if I had to pick a villain, I think credit card companies cause a lot more misery than the KKK, among people I know,” Tucker proffered, going on to describe the damage “high interest credit cards” wreak on Americans.

“The second problem we have is that we allow the worst people in the world to occupy the moral high ground and stay there,” Tucker urged.

“How are they allowed, people who don’t care at all about the actual human consequences of their policies, how do they get to brag about what great people they are?” Carlson asked.

“They should not be allowed to! So maybe the first thing we need to do, if we’re going to contend with people like that and reframe the conversation along lines that actually help people, actual people, not some abstract idea of people, but living people who you can, again, smell like they’re right there,” he further stated.

“The first thing we need to do is not accept their terms, and their terms are always the same. ‘I’m the good guy. You’re the bad guy.’ No! No, you’re not! You’re a bad guy, and I’m not going to get bossed around by you anymore, ever,” Carlson asserted.

