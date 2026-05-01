This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Nicole Silverio

Daily Caller News Foundation co-founder Tucker Carlson sent a message Thursday to neocons attempting to silence Americans who oppose the Iran war.

Carlson, on “The Tucker Carlson Show,” criticized Fox News host Mark Levin and others for condemning anyone who dared to say anything negative about Israel. He also accused Republicans, including President Donald Trump, of being hypocritical on censorship for calling to silence Israel critics.

“And Mark Levin, who has positions that are shared by only a tiny percentage of the American population, this is knowable through public opinion polling, is telling you that anyone who disagrees with him must be silenced,” Carlson continued.

Levin said on “Liberty’s Voice” that technology and social media companies should de-platform so-called “Nazis” and claimed those criticizing Israel are espousing violence.

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Carlson alleged that Levin’s rhetoric influenced Democratic New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer and Republican New York Rep. Mike Lawler, who he called “the most florid and least ashamed neocons” in Congress. The two lawmakers introduced a resolution Wednesday which calls on social media platforms to combat so-called antisemitism online.

“That definition is now the operative definition and it means that criticizing the behavior of a foreign government is a hate crime and can get you censored in your own country,” Carlson continued.

Neocons also have no desire to fix issues occurring in the U.S., Carlson added.

Carlson and other podcasters clashed with Trump over the Iran war, with Carlson calling the war with Iran an “absolutely evil and disgusting” violation of Trump’s campaign pledge to not enter any new foreign wars. In response to Trump calling him “low IQ,” Carlson stated in his April 10 newsletter that Israel would go as far as to blackmail Trump into ensuring that the “bloodshed” continues in Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli officials convinced Trump that war was necessary during a Feb. 11 meeting at the White House, The New York Times reported. Several U.S. cabinet officials, including Vice President J.D. Vance, described their reasoning for striking Iran as “farcical” and voiced skepticism about Israel’s plan for regime change.

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