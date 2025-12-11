This article originally aired on Infowars and was republished with permission.

Journalist Tucker Carlson admitted he’s suspicious over the official narrative regarding TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk’s assassination, crediting podcast host Candace Owens for raising fair questions regarding strange anomalies surrounding his death.

In a podcast with comedian Theo Von, Carlson said he was puzzled by Owens’ point that Egyptian planes have been following Kirk for years, and her point that there were a large number of foreign registered cell phones at the event where Kirk was shot and killed.

“I don’t understand the official story at all. I don’t, I don’t, I don’t understand it. And I want to make sure that there is a like a truly rigorous and honest federal investigation of it. And I’m definitely concerned about that,” Carlson told Von.

Discussing Egyptian aircraft reportedly tailing Kirk’s widow, Carlson said, “That’s one of the weirdest things I’ve ever heard. And I just want to say that that is factually true. What does that mean? I have literally no idea. I can’t even guess, but that’s very, very strange.”

“And, and also [Owens’] claim that, you know, there were kind of a disproportionately large number of foreign registered cell phones at the event. That’s also true. So what does that add up to? I don’t know,” Carlson said, adding the FBI should sift open-mindedly through information just as a journalist would.

#ad: Looking for high-purity DMSO you can actually trust?

Earth Harmony’s DMSO is USP Grade with 99.99% purity, non-diluted, with no added water, and stored in glass bottles to prevent plastic contamination.

NOTE: DMSO (Dimethyl Sulfoxide) is a powerful solvent. This product is for research and development purposes only. Only use as recommended by your healthcare provider.

Choose purity. Choose performance. Choose Earth Harmony DMSO.

Stock Up Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through Earth Harmony, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

In a follow-up post Wednesday, Carlson clarified that he questions the official narrative over Kirk’s death because he doesn’t trust institutions like the FBI.

Tucker’s remarks come as Erika Kirk bashed conspiracies over her husband’s murder in an interview with Fox News, rebuking theories spread by Owens, without directly naming her.

Watch the full Tucker-Theo interview below:

Copyright 2025 Infowars

Share