Tucker Carlson revealed that he carried around a fake COVID vaccination card at the peak of the pandemic when mandates were in force and vaccination passports were being tabled.

Carlson shared his personal regrets about navigating the vaccine mandates while interviewing Dr. Kirk Moore, a Utah surgeon who faced federal charges for helping patients avoid the shots through alternatives like saline injections or exemptions.

The episode, titled “Bill Gates, Truth About Vaccines, & Big Pharma’s Plot to Destroy Doctors Who Question ‘The Science’,” delves into themes of government coercion and informed consent, with Carlson opening up about his own use of a fake vaccine card.

Carlson expressed pride mixed with guilt over carrying the counterfeit document, admitting it allowed him to travel but fell short of true defiance.

“I had a friend who printed a bunch of fake vax cards. I was proud to carry a fake vax card around the world in various countries,” he said.

He then reflected on his internal conflict: “Yeah, I felt guilty about it. I only actually only showed it one time in one country but I felt guilty. I felt like I should be man enough to be like, ‘I’m not getting that’ and just… but you can’t, you know you have the whole system that’s out against you.”

“I felt like a real man would just stand up. Can’t imagine my father like having a fake vax card. ‘Buzz off.’ But I did,” Tucker added.

Despite his feelings of regret, Carlson saluted those who provided such cards and those who resisted openly without them., stating “God bless everyone who provided fake vax cards and I just want to thank you to your face for doing that. It’s what wonderful service.”

Carlson related it to Moore’s case, where the doctor was indicted on charges like wire fraud but saw them dropped by the DOJ last month after prolonged legal battles.

The candid admission has reignited debates on vaccine mandates and personal integrity during the pandemic.

The full episode is below:

