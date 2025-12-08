Image credit: FOTOKITA, Shutterstock.com

A powerful earthquake struck offshore along Japan’s northern coast near Aomori and Hokkaido just moments ago.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami alert, warning that water surges could reach up to 3 meters (about 10 feet) along parts of the northeastern coast.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told reporters that citizens in the affected areas must continue moving to higher ground following the magnitude 7.2 earthquake.

Latest headlines (courtsey of Bloomberg):

Tohoku Electric: 800 buildings without power after Japan quake

Some Tohoku Shinkansen service halted after Japan quake (Kyodo)

Japan regulator: No issues found at the Onagawa Nuclear Power Plant

Good news on the nuclear power front:

No issues at Fukushima and Higashidori nuclear plants: Kyodo

Meanwhile...

