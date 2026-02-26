This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

For those who remember the ever evolving nightmare of Joe Biden’s far-left four year regime, it’s not shocking at all to see the Democrat Party refuse to applaud even the most basic of pro-American policies. Many people remember Joe Biden’s “Soul Of The Nation” speech, standing at his podium bathed in blood red lights and accusing “MAGA conservatives” (who represent the vast majority of conservatives according to the election outcome) of being a “threat to democracy.”

It was this speech that cemented the clear division between the political left and anyone who disagrees with them. If you want common sense policies in government; if you want secure borders, no transgender surgeries or hormones for kids, no sexualized books in public schools, no vaccine passports and no war with Russia, then they consider you to be an enemy of the state.

As a side note, it’s impossible to get through this speech without realizing that Biden was obviously in cognitive decline and barely coherent. How Democrats thought they would be able to run him for a second term is bewildering.

Fast forward to Trump’s SOTU address this week and it’s clear that the Democrats have learned nothing from their humiliating defeat in 2024. Their narrative has changed - They now present themselves as “freedom fighters” like the Founding Fathers, battling a “fascist dictatorship”. It’s a quaint notion given their authoritarian behavior during the Biden Administration and the pandemic lockdowns, but the real test of their loyalties was cleverly presented by Trump during his recent speech.

It’s a fundamental and undeniable duty of all US government officials: To protect and serve the American people over the interests of foreigners and anyone who might want to see the nation destroyed. The Preamble to the Constitution states:

“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

This is not ambiguous or confusing. “Posterity” means future American citizens, the natural inheritors of the country. The “blessings of liberty” and the general welfare are secured for them, not for foreign invaders. Political leaders are violating the Constitution and its call for domestic tranquility by enabling mass immigration of foreign interests into the US. The majority of Americans agree with Trump on this issue.

So why do Democrats continue to act as if they’re on the right side of history?

First, let’s stop pretending as if they actually care what the Constitution says. They don’t. They only care about the parts that serve their interests in the moment, and in the moment loyalty to American citizens is inconvenient to their agenda. Trump’s challenge and their refusal to stand was not just a moment of defiance against Trump, it was a moment of defiance against the idea that America is a self-contained heritage. It was defiance against the idea that the Republic should be protected from deconstruction.

Democrats exposed their true agenda. Their loyalties rest with multiculturalism, not America’s sons and daughters.

The moment is symbolic of the irreconcilable differences between the political left and everyone else. It should not be considered controversial to want secure borders, limits on immigration and an economic preference for native born citizens over foreigners. But Democrats treat this concept as monstrous.

Why? Because multiculturalism is socialism, and socialism generally requires the destruction of cultural or national identity in order to take root. Trump’s SOTU address gave the American public another opportunity to see the Democrat mask come off completely. The face underneath is horrifying. And, if we cannot agree on the most foundational principles of our society, then we are at an impasse. If they had a modicum of intelligence this is the last thing Democrats should want.

Copyright 2026 ZeroHedge

Share