Via Al Monitor

This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

Update(1005ET): Trump said to be moments away from speaking live from Riyadh after signing hundreds of billions of dollars in US-Saudi investment deals...

* * *

If there's one thing that's clear by now, it's that Saudi Arabia and the royal family loves President Donald J. Trump.

For example, in an unusual move and break with protocol, it was Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) who rushed to greet Trump the moment the president stepped off Air Force One at the Royal Terminal on Tuesday.

The greeting was typically lavish, as Trump was received at the Royal Terminal at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, after which he and MbS walked a lavender carpet and sat down amid marble columns in navy-and-gold armchairs, as the NYT Times detailed.

"Trump lands in Saudi Arabia to a royal welcome from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman," Al-Monitor journalist Elizabeth Hagedorn pointed out. "Biden, by contrast, got the governor of Mecca."

As Air Force One entered the kingdom's airspace earlier Tuesday, Saudi fighter jets escorted it while approaching the Saudi capital.

And later, "The presidential limousine, nicknamed The Beast, was escorted by riders on Arabian horses as it drove to the royal court," NYT detailed.

Among the first major events includes Trump speaking at an investment forum hosted by the Saudi government. Accompanying him are Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and other top officials.

The investment forum has also seen the Saudi crown prince greet Elon Musk as well as other important tech and silicon valley chief executives, including from BlackRock, Palantir, Nvidia, OpenAI, IMB, CitiBank, and others.

Others eyeing potential investments from the Saudis, include billionaire medical entrepreneur Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, owner of The Los Angeles Times.

The president said before cameras upon the start of bilateral talks, "MBS is a friend, we have a good relationship."

"I really believe we like each other a lot," Trump added.

AD: While normies flock to Ozempic, people in the alternative health space are turning to what some call “Natural Ozempic.”

What is “Natural Ozempic”? It’s a slang term that’s been attributed to berberine, a plant compound being studied for its potential effects on metabolism and blood sugar support.

Like Ozempic (semaglutide), berberine has been researched for its ability to support healthy glucose metabolism.

Berberine may also support modest weight management, likely due to its effects on metabolism and insulin sensitivity—mechanisms that overlap with those targeted by GLP-1 drugs.

If you’re interested in trying berberine, there’s no better place to buy it than GlobalHealing.com. They use only the cleanest ingredients possible.

Click here to try Berberine today and see how it supports your wellness journey.

Use code VFOX for 10% off. Individual results may vary.

NOTE: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

DISCLOSURE: This ad contains affiliate links. I may earn a small commission if you purchase through them, at no extra cost to you.

Trump is hoping to secure a $1 trillion investment in US industry from the kingdom, significantly over and above the crown prince’s earlier investment pledge of $600bn, upon this first stop in his Gulf tour which will later include Qatar and UAE.

Importantly, the head of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, was at the airport with MbS for Trump's grand greeting at the VIP Royal Terminal.

Trump is more of a Diet Coke drinker, (or perhaps there was a remote fear in his mind of being poisoned?)...

President Trump salutes as the Saudis play the American National Anthem...

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

Share