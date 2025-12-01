This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

The Trump administration has slammed the brakes on 2 million pending asylum claims nationwide, a staggering escalation in the wake of an Afghan migrant’s deadly shooting of two National Guardsmen near the White House.

The development signals a monumental new line in the sand against the Biden regime’s unchecked deluge, as Trump proclaimed “only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation.”

The indefinite pause, announced by USCIS Friday, halts all affirmative asylum processing until “every alien is vetted and screened to the maximum degree possible.”

USCIS’s directive, effective immediately, suspends all asylum decisions following the disgusting attack by Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan granted asylum in 2021 under Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome, who fatally shot one National Guards member and critically wounded another during a D.C. traffic stop.

Lakanwal, part of a CIA-trained “death squad,” drove cross-country to target the off-duty troops.

The pause, Trump’s “historic” response, ensures “no more zero vetting,” contrasting Biden’s “chaotic” process that imported 90K+ Afghans post-withdrawal without checks.

Elon Musk amplified the urgency in a post, declaring “American citizenship is an oath to America. If anyone breaks their oath, they should lose citizenship immediately.”

The remarks dovetail with Trump’s “reverse migration” mandate to denaturalize those who “undermine domestic tranquility” or prove “non-compatible with Western Civilization.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio commented Friday, “We have the right to deny visas before entry and revoke them after entry if someone’s presence undermines our national security or interests. That’s exactly what we intend to do.”

rump’s asylum avalanche aligns with ICE’s tripling of agents for “historic” deportations, as Border Czar Tom Homan boasted, “We’re hiring 10,000 more agents… tripling the size of enforcement operations. So if you think the numbers are historic now, wait till next year!”

With self-deports at 1.6M from “fear of being deported,” totals exceed 2.2M, sending a message to the whole world, “you enter illegally, we’re looking for you.”

