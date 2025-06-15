President Trump just delivered a powerful tribute to the U.S. Army on its 250th anniversary—and it was nothing short of a spectacle.

The parade reportedly cost $45 million, and every second sent a message.

This is what honoring our troops is supposed to look like.

The celebration opened with a moment of unmistakable patriotism.

Standing tall beside First Lady Melania and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, President Trump held a firm salute during a stirring rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner as the national military parade began rolling through Washington.

It was a moment to remember and also a fitting way to mark President Trump’s 79th birthday.

To kick off the ceremony, the parade honored the original gangsters of the U.S. Army, The Old Guard.

In 1775, the “shot heard round the world” was fired at Lexington and Concord, setting off a revolution that changed the course of history.

Thirteen colonies rose up, as farmers and frontiersmen became soldiers. They formed the Continental Army, won at Trenton, endured the harsh winter at Valley Forge, and ultimately forced the British surrender at Yorktown.

That was the birth of the United States of America 🇺🇸

Then came the show from the skies.

The U.S. Army Parachute Team—the legendary Golden Knights—wowed the crowd with a midair performance.

This unit dives at over 120 mph, glides in perfect formation, deploys its canopies in sync, and lands with pinpoint precision.

They couldn’t hear the crowd, but they could see them waving from below.

The parade also paid tribute to generations of American soldiers, from the Revolution to modern day.

In the Civil War, nearly 2 million soldiers fought to preserve the Union. Among them were five future presidents and the first-ever recipients of the Medal of Honor.

Trump delivered multiple salutes throughout the parade, including one to Fort Bragg’s finest when the 82nd Airborne Ceremonial Band took the spotlight.

The 82nd earned the nickname “All Americans” because its soldiers came from every U.S. state. That unity is still represented today through their iconic AA patch.

Later, President Trump rose to his feet to salute the U.S. Army Rangers.

The U.S. Army Rangers trace their roots back before the Revolution, emerging from colonial-era conflicts in the 1600s and 1700s.

After 9/11, they were among the first deployed in the global war on terror, leading missions under U.S. Army Special Operations Command. Today, they remain the Army’s premier direct-action raid force.

A blast from the past stole the show as the iconic Sherman tank just rolled in.

The M4 Sherman was the cornerstone of U.S. military power in World War II. It was named by the British after Civil War General William Tecumseh Sherman and went on to become one of the most influential tank designs of the 20th century. Nearly 50,000 units were produced during the war, and the Sherman remained in active service all the way until 1957.

An unstoppable force—then and now.

Trump’s celebration then put a spotlight on next-gen firepower, starting with the Army’s newest weapons.

Soldiers marched with the XM7 rifle and XM250 automatic rifle, both equipped with the XM157 optic. These advanced systems give troops greater accuracy, speed, and adaptability on the battlefield, designed to perform in high-pressure, fast-changing combat environments.

Next came the Infantry Squad Vehicle, a lightweight transport built for speed and agility across harsh terrain.

Rolling behind was the S-MET trailer, a robotic hauler built to carry heavy loads through difficult terrain without slowing soldiers down.

And overhead, a trio of small unmanned aerial systems—Ghost X, C-100, and X-10D—flew above the formation. These drones provide real-time intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, giving soldiers eyes in the sky and the upper hand in complex environments.

Together, these tools reflect a military that’s not just keeping up, but staying ahead.

And then came the jaw-dropper.

The crowd watched in awe as a futuristic “ghost robot dog” rolled into view, straight out of a sci-fi film.

The robotic canine is one of the Army’s latest innovations. It’s used for reconnaissance and bomb detection missions in high-risk environments.

These robots are built for danger. They help reduce the risk to human and animal life in combat zones, with the ability to walk at 2 mph and sprint at nearly 7 mph.

Pretty cool, right?

As the parade came to a close, one thing was clear: this wasn’t just about history. It was about pride, power, and progress.

The event reportedly cost around $45 million, but it was money well spent—a strong reminder of who we are, what we’ve fought for, and where we’re headed.

In a time when patriotism is too often taken for granted, this parade brought it front and center.

And for a couple of unforgettable hours in Washington, the country stood united, saluting those who serve, and those who still carry the mission forward.

