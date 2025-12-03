This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

President Trump on Tuesday evening terminated all documents, executive orders, contracts signed by Joe Biden’s autopen and declared them “null and void.”

“Any and all Documents, Proclamations, Executive Orders, Memorandums, or Contracts, signed by Order of the now infamous and unauthorized “AUTOPEN,” within the Administration of Joseph R. Biden Jr., are hereby null, void, and of no further force or effect,” President Trump said on Truth Social on Tuesday evening.

“Anyone receiving “Pardons,” “Commutations,” or any other Legal Document so signed, please be advised that said Document has been fully and completely terminated, and is of no Legal effect. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump said.

Last Friday Trump declared any document signed by Joe Biden with an autopen is “hereby terminated and of no further force or effect.”

Trump also threatened Joe Biden with perjury charges.

“Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect. The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States,” President Trump said on Truth Social.

“The Radical Left Lunatics circling Biden around the beautiful Resolute Desk in the Oval Office took the Presidency away from him. I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally. Joe Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump said.

Newly released internal emails confirm Joe Biden did not review the thousands of pardons granted at the end of his presidency.

The emails revealed that Biden’s staffers made decisions to sign the pardons with the autopen without directly hearing the orders from Joe Biden.

It was revealed that Joe Biden did not approve of each name for the pardons – AND after changes were made about the specific inmates, Biden did NOT sign off on the revised list. Rather, his aides just ran the final version through the autopen without Biden’s approval.

The Oversight Project broke the story about the Biden autopen scandal wide open after they discovered thousands of acts of clemency and executive actions were signed with an autopen rather than a wet signature.

In March, the Oversight Project discovered there was a second frequently used autopen signature for Joe Biden’s pardons and commutations.

Autopen A and Autopen B have slight differences in the signatures.

Later it was discovered that a third autopen signature was in use starting the first week of the Biden Presidency to sign proclamations.

