This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Nicole Silverio

President Donald Trump said Thursday that the U.S. will not consider dropping nuclear weapons on Iran.

Trump has repeatedly asserted that the U.S. got involved in the Iran war to prevent the Iranians from having a nuclear weapon. He rejected the idea of dropping nuclear weapons on Iran, stating it should never be used on any country.

“No, no. We don’t need it. Why would I need it? Why would a stupid question like that be asked?” Trump said. “Why would I use a nuclear weapon when we’ve totally, in a very conventional way, decimated them. No, I wouldn’t use it. A nuclear weapon should never be allowed to be used by anybody.”

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Trump also warned of a nuclear holocaust in Europe and eventually in the U.S. if the war did not currently take place. There have been disputes about Iran’s potential nuclear capabilities, including from former Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) Joe Kent, who said in March that Iran was never on the verge of developing a nuclear weapon.

The administration has yet to specify the alleged “imminent threat” that Iran posed to the U.S.

In a Truth Social post, Trump warned a whole civilization would be destroyed if the Iranians failed to reach a deal. Vice President J.D. Vance traveled to Islamabad, Pakistan, on April 11 in an attempt to make a deal on ending the war, though he said that negotiations failed because Iran refused to abandon its nuclear program.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the U.S. and Iran have planned to undergo another round of negotiations, though he added that the U.S. was not “anxious” to make a deal.

Trump threatened to attack Iran “harder than any country has ever been hit before” if no deal is reached. He also revived his threat to strike the nation’s bridges and energy sites. He told CNBC on Tuesday that he expects the U.S. will continue bombing Iran without a deal, but he has since extended the ceasefire and the blockade on the Strait of Hormuz.

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