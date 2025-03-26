This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

On Tuesday, President Trump signed a sweeping executive order aimed at election security.

The order will cut federal funding for states that refuse to take steps to secure their elections, tasks the Department of Homeland Security with ensuring that illegal immigrants are not voting, adds a citizenship question on the federal voting form for the first time.

It also orders the Justice Department to vigorously pursue election crimes - particularly in states that are out of compliance with federal law on election security, and seeks to ensure compliance with national election day rules.

The order also calls for the prosecution of foreign interference in US elections (like paying a British spook to produce a fabricated hoax against a candidate - which nothing is ever done about, even now?).

Watch:

Are sanctuary cities next?

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

