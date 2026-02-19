This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mike LaChance

While speaking to a crowd at the White House for Black History Month on Wednesday, Trump surprised everyone with a big announcement about Dr. Ben Carson.

He revealed that Carson is going to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, an honor he certainly deserves.

You could tell that the crowd approved on this news when Trump told them it was going to happen.

FOX News reported:

Trump marks Black History Month, announces Medal of Freedom for Carson and praises Nicki Minaj President Donald Trump announced that former Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a White House event marking the 100th anniversary of Black History Month as attendees at one point broke into chants of “four more years.” “Ben’s getting the Presidential Medal of Freedom,” Trump said. “It’s the highest award you can have outside of the Congressional Medal of Honor.” Trump said Carson would receive the nation’s top civilian honor at a future ceremony, telling him, “Ben, I’ll be seeing you back here pretty soon. I think you’re going to get the award.” The announcement came as Trump mixed tributes and cultural references with policy and political claims, including criminal justice reform, crime reduction and border enforcement while hosting “many exceptional African American leaders and patriots” at the White House.

A few minutes later, Dr. Carson remarked on Trump’s boundless energy.

Dr. Carson truly deserves this award. He is an American patriot.

