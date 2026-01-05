This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

President Donald Trump has shared a video questioning whether Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was involved in ordering the assassination of State Representative Melissa Hortman to cover up the Somali fraud scheme.

The post, which Trump shared on his Truth Social platform, suggests Hortman’s murder may have been tied to her efforts to expose a multi-billion-dollar money laundering operation funneling funds to illegal immigrants, particularly Somalis, through corrupt government rackets in childcare and healthcare.

Last summer, Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, were gunned down in their home by a man posing as a police officer. Democrat State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette Hoffman, were also targeted in a separate incident at their residence on the same night. Miraculously, the Hoffmans survived.

Vance Boelter, a 57-year-old man who was later arrested for the shootings and indicted on six federal charges, including stalking and murder.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Minnesota, Boelter conducted “extensive research and planning” before embarking on a “murderous rampage targeting Minnesota’s elected officials and their families.”

It was soon revealed that Boelter was appointed to the Governor’s Workforce Development Board by Walz, and in his confession, he claimed he was ordered to do the assassinations by the governor himself.

The post Trump shared, originally from X user @LightOnLiberty, asks, “Was Minnesota State Rep Melissa Hortman murdered because she voted against and was exposing a multi-billion dollar money laundering fraud going to illegal immigrants in Minnesota?!”

It also included a video breaking down the theory.

Walz responded to the allegations in a post to X on Saturday.

“Dangerous, depraved behavior from the sitting president of the United States. In covering for an actual serial killer, he is going to get more innocent people killed,” the Minnesota governor wrote.

Walz added, “America is better than this.”

The Department of Justice insists Boelter acted alone, with no broader conspiracy indicated in their charges, but many remain skeptical. Apparently, including the president himself.

