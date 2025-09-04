This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

President Trump set the internet ablaze with his latest attack on Rosie O’Donnell.

Washed up ‘comedian’ Rosie O’Donnell moved to Ireland earlier this year and is reportedly in the process of applying for Irish citizenship, citing Trump’s election win for her decision to relocate to another country.

O’Donnell has embarrassed herself with a series of very public meltdowns after President Trump was sworn into office in January. She is suffering from a severe case of TDS.

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

Last week O’Donnell blamed Trump and MAGA after a far-left transgender mass shooter killed children at a Minneapolis Catholic school.

WATCH:

On Wednesday evening, President Trump trolled Rosie O’Donnell with a brutal meme.

“As previously mentioned, we are giving serious thought to taking away Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship. She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so!” Trump said on Truth Social.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share