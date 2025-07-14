President Trump just announced he’s sending “EVERYTHING” to NATO.

This is part of a big, new effort to “get Putin to the table.”

Secretary General Mark Rutte says this is “only the first wave. There will be more.”

Lindsey Graham predicted this would happen. What comes next is “weapons flowing at a record level to help Ukraine defend themselves.”

Here’s the full scoop on Trump’s announcement today—and what it means for NATO and the war in Ukraine.

On Sunday, Senator Lindsey Graham sat down with Margaret Brennan on CBS’ Face the Nation and made a stunning prediction about Ukraine and the United States’ role in the war.

He said President Trump was about to ramp up military support for Ukraine in a way we hadn’t seen before.

Brennan pressed him on whether it would be a stronger sign if the president simply sent the weapons immediately, noting he had nearly $4 billion in drawdown authority he could use without Congress.

Graham made it clear: “Well the $4 billion is not nearly enough,” he said. “I expect him to exercise that drawdown authority. But the game regarding Putin’s invasion of Russia [Ukraine] is about to change.”

Graham explained that he expected “weapons flowing at a record level to help Ukraine defend themselves” in the coming days.

He also hinted at new tools for Trump, saying there would be “tariffs and sanctions available to President Trump, he’s never had before.”

According to Graham, Putin had miscalculated badly by trying to outplay Trump.

“For six months, President Trump tried to entice Putin to the table. The attacks have gone up, not down. One of the biggest miscalculations Putin has made, is to play Trump,” he said.

“And you just watch, in the coming days and weeks, there’s going to be a MASSIVE effort to get Putin to the table.”

It turns out Graham’s prediction wasn’t just talk. Today, it came true.

In the Oval Office, President Trump met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and laid out a hard line on Russia, starting with tariffs and sanctions.

The president opened the meeting with: “One of the reasons that you’re here today is to hear that we are very unhappy, I am, with Russia. But we’ll discuss that maybe a different day.”

“But we’re very, very unhappy with them and we’re going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don’t have a deal in 50 days.”

He spelled out just how steep those tariffs could be.

“Tariffs at about 100%, you’d call them ‘secondary tariffs’. You know what that means,” he added. “But today we’re going to talk about something else.”

That “something else” turned out to be the second part of Graham’s prediction….a new weapons deal with NATO to arm Ukraine.

Trump confirmed it right in front of reporters.

“We make the best equipment, the best missiles, the best of everything,” he told Rutte. “The European nations know that and we've made a deal today, and I'm going to have Mark speak about it, but we've made a deal today where we're going to be sending them weapons and they're going to be paying for them.”

He was clear the U.S. wouldn’t foot the bill.

“The United States will not be having any payment made. We're not buying it, but we will manufacture it and they're going to be paying for it.”

Trump also pointed to Europe’s new commitment to ramp up defense spending.

“Our last meeting of a month ago was very successful, in that they agreed to 5%, which is more than a trillion dollars a year,” he said. “They have a lot of money and they want to do it and they feel very strongly about it and we feel strongly about it, too.”

“We're in for a lot of money and we don't want to do anymore than we can.”

Trump went on to explain exactly how the deal would work, making sure reporters understood the plan.

“In a nutshell, we're going to make top of the line weapons and they'll be sent to NATO,” he said.

“NATO may choose to have certain of them sent to other countries where we can get a little additional speed, where the country will release something and it will be mostly in the form of a replacement.”

He also took a moment to praise Rutte personally.

“And I would like to have Mark….and again, just a highly respected pretty young guy, pretty young guy for having had the career he's had.”

Rutte took the floor next, offering enthusiastic praise of Trump for his ‘big decision’ and more detail about how the plan would work.

“Mr. President, dear Donald, this is really big. This is really big,” he began.

“You called me on Thursday that you have taken a decision and the decision is that you want Ukraine [to have] what it needs to have, to maintain, to be able to defend itself against Russia but you do want the Europeans to pay for it, which is totally logical.”

He framed the deal as a continuation of Europe stepping up its role.

“This is building on the tremendous success of the NATO Summit. The 5%, but also the decision to keep Ukraine strong and the decision to increase our defense industrial production,” he said. “That was Europe stepping up. This is again, Europeans stepping up.”

Rutte explained how many countries were already on board.

“I have been in contact with many countries. I can tell you at this moment, Germany, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Netherlands, Canada all want to be part of this,” he said.

“This is only the first wave. There will be more.”

He also described how the plan would ensure Ukraine’s military strength without depleting U.S. reserves.

“We discussed it this morning with Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon, in a way that of course the U.S. will keep its stockpiles necessary to defend this country,” he explained. “But it will mean that Ukraine can get its hands on really massive numbers of military equipment both for air defense but also missiles, ammunition, etc., etc.”

Rutte concluded with a message for Moscow: take Trump’s deal.

“So if I was Putin today and hear you here speaking what you are planning to do in 50 days and this announcement, I would reconsider that I should not take negotiations about Ukraine more seriously than I was doing at moment,” he said. “I really want to thank you for that.”

“So we, thank you. This is important.”

Trump had one more revelation that seemed to fulfill Graham’s final prediction about record-level weapons shipments.

It was another bombshell, quite literally.

Asked specifically about what the U.S. would be sending, he didn’t hedge.

“Everything. It's everything. It's Patriots, it's all of them. It's a full complement with the batteries,” Trump confirmed.

Pressed on the timeline for delivery, he was blunt.

“Well we're going to have some come very soon... within days, actually,” he said. “A couple of the countries that have Patriots are going to swap over, and we'll replace the Patriots with the ones they have.”

Trump wrapped it all up with a reminder about the war’s origins and the need for resolution.

“But this is something that shouldn’t have happened, and we’re going to see if we can end it,” he told reporters.

He made sure to clarify where he stood.

“I do want to make one statement. Again, I said it before, this is not Trump’s war,” he said.

“We’re here to try to get it finished and settled and whatever.”

“Because nobody wins with this thing. This is a loser from every standpoint.”

Trump ended by pointing fingers at those he held responsible.

“This was Biden and this was other people. And, it’s a very sad, very sad situation.”

