The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
8191093's avatar
8191093
1h

What a delusional post.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Garrett Smith's avatar
Garrett Smith
1h

You can see who's an authentic journalist when the rubber meets the road as it is right now. Donald Trump is a globalist neocon Zionist puppet. That should be the headline of any discussion about bombing another Middle Eastern country. Unfortunately, divide and conquer is an amazing strategy for disillusioning, and confusing good Americans.

Allow me to simplify. The United States and their Puppet Master Israel are the greatest terrorists on planet Earth. They use propaganda to create jingoism and it's been working for over a century.

I'm pissed, I went to the voting booth and the guy I cast my vote for is exactly the tool every other president in my 50 years of life has been.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture