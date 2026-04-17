This article originally appeared on Infowars and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Sean Miller

President Donald Trump announced Friday that the “Strait of Iran” is now open, although the U.S. will continue to keep it closed “until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete.”

Despite this, the President said that the Hormuz Strait situation is over and will never happen again.

IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT OF IRAN IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE. THANK YOU!

THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ IS COMPLETELY OPEN AND READY FOR BUSINESS AND FULL PASSAGE, BUT THE NAVAL BLOCKADE WILL REMAIN IN FULL FORCE AND EFFECT AS IT PERTAINS TO IRAN, ONLY, UNTIL SUCH TIME AS OUR TRANSACTION WITH IRAN IS 100% COMPLETE. THIS PROCESS SHOULD GO VERY QUICKLY IN THAT MOST OF THE POINTS ARE ALREADY NEGOTIATED. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! PRESIDENT DONALD J.TRUMP

Now that the Hormuz Strait situation is over, I received a call from NATO asking if we would need some help. I TOLD THEM TO STAY AWAY, UNLESS THEY JUST WANT TO LOAD UP THEIR SHIPS WITH OIL. They were useless when needed, a Paper Tiger! President DJT

Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again. It will no longer be used as a weapon against the World! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also said that the strait is open:

In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran.

According to the BBC however, shipping companies do not feel confident with going through the passage at this time:

Early indications are that commercial ships in and around the Gulf won’t be in any rush to travel through the Strait of Hormuz, despite the Iranian foreign minister’s declaration that it is “completely open”. One oil and gas tanker operator, which did want to be named, told the BBC the Iranian statement “doesn’t change anything” for now. “We don’t feel like we need to be taking unnecessary risks, and our company approach is that we won’t be the first to go through the strait,” it said. Another company, Stena Bulk, which operates oil tankers in the region says it is “monitoring developments closely.” It says: “The safety of our crew and vessels governs every routing decision, and we will not transit until we are satisfied it is safe to do so.”

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