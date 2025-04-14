This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

Late Sunday night, President Donald Trump unleashed a Truth Social bomb, accusing CBS' 60 Minutes of routinely airing "derogatory and defamatory" stories about him — but said this weekend's broadcast on the left-wing network "tops them all."

"Almost every week, 60 Minutes, which is being sued for Billions of Dollars for the fraud they committed in the 2024 Presidential Election with their Interview of Failed Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, mentions the name "TRUMP" in a derogatory and defamatory way, but this weekend's "BROADCAST" tops them all," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The president continued: "They did not one, but TWO, major stories on "TRUMP," one having to do with Ukraine, which I say is a War that would never have happened if the 2020 Election had not been RIGGED, in other words, if I were president and, the other story was having to do with Greenland, casting our Country, as led by me, falsely, inaccurately, and fraudulently."

Trump reiterated his ongoing $20 billion lawsuit against 60 Minutes over its "fraudulent, beyond recognition, reporting," including allegations that it deceptively edited an interview with failed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris ahead of last fall's election.

"They did everything possible to illegally elect Kamala, including completely and corruptly changing major answers to Interview questions, but it just didn't work for them," the president said, adding that CBS is "not a "News Show," but a dishonest Political Operative simply disguised as "News," and must be responsible for what they have done, and are doing."

Trump called Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr to impose maximum fines and punishment "for their unlawful and illegal behavior." He said CBS "should lose their license" and pointed out the leftist media outlet "is out of control, at levels never seen before, and they should pay a big price for this."

Last week, Paramount and Trump's lawyers were set to begin mediation to settle the $20 billion lawsuit against CBS.

Over the years, CBS has shifted from reporting news to becoming a propaganda mouthpiece for the Democratic Party. Most Americans recognize this, which is why trust in corporate media has collapsed—and continues to collapse. Meanwhile, X and alternative media outlets are on the rise as people search for truth after decades of being lied to by the Deep State.

