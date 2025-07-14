This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

President Trump told reporters that he spoke with FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino amid viral reports of a clash over the handling of the Epstein documents.

On Friday it was reported that FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino took a day off from work after a clash with Attorney General Pam Bondi over the handling of the Epstein files.

The blowup between Bondi and Bongino happened after the FBI, DOJ released a 2-page memo last Sunday concluding Jeffrey Epstein did not have a “client list” and that he committed suicide.

“Bongino did not report to work Friday amid speculation about his whereabouts, said a source familiar with the perspectives of DOJ leaders who also believes that Bongino is considering leaving,” NBC News reported.

“This came after a confrontation Wednesday at a meeting with Bondi and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles during which Bongino and Patel were asked about a news story suggesting they were dissatisfied with the decision not to release any additional Epstein files, according to the source familiar with the perspectives of DOJ leaders and an additional source familiar with the meeting,” NBC News said.

The memo also suggested that no further Epstein documents would be released to the public.

Later Friday it was reported by numerous sources that Dan Bongino was considering resigning if Bondi stayed at the Department of Justice.

On Sunday, President Trump stopped to chat with reporters after attending the FIFA Club World Cup Finals.

A reporter asked President Trump about Dan Bongino.

Trump said Bongino “sounded terrific” and told reporters that he’s in “good shape.”

“I spoke to him today. Dan Bongino is a very good guy. I’ve known him a long time,” Trump told reporters.

WATCH:

On Saturday afternoon, President Trump set the internet ablaze after he fired off a Truth Social post about the Bongino, Bondi clash.

“What’s going on with my “boys” and, in some cases, “gals?” They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening. We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and “selfish people” are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein. For years, it’s Epstein, over and over again. Why are we giving publicity to Files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden Administration, who conned the World with the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, 51 “Intelligence” Agents, “THE LAPTOP FROM HELL,” and more? They created the Epstein Files, just like they created the FAKE Hillary Clinton/Christopher Steele Dossier that they used on me, and now my so-called “friends” are playing right into their hands. Why didn’t these Radical Left Lunatics release the Epstein Files? If there was ANYTHING in there that could have hurt the MAGA Movement, why didn’t they use it? They haven’t even given up on the John F. Kennedy or Martin Luther King, Jr. Files. No matter how much success we have had, securing the Border, deporting Criminals, fixing the Economy, Energy Dominance, a Safer World where Iran will not have Nuclear Weapons, it’s never enough for some people. We are about to achieve more in 6 months than any other Administration has achieved in over 100 years, and we have so much more to do. We are saving our Country and, MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, which will continue to be our complete PRIORITY. The Left is imploding! Kash Patel, and the FBI, must be focused on investigating Voter Fraud, Political Corruption, ActBlue, The Rigged and Stolen Election of 2020, and arresting Thugs and Criminals, instead of spending month after month looking at nothing but the same old, Radical Left inspired Documents on Jeffrey Epstein. LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB — SHE’S GREAT! The 2020 Election was Rigged and Stolen, and they tried to do the same thing in 2024 — That’s what she is looking into as AG, and much more. One year ago our Country was DEAD, now it’s the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World. Let’s keep it that way, and not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

