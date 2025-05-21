This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

President Trump said Monday that he was relentlessly determined to regain the Presidency after the “rigged” 2020 election.

Trump made the remarks during a Kennedy Center Board dinner in the White House’s State Dining Room Monday.

“They rigged the election,” the president said, adding “And then I said, you know what I’ll do? I’ll run again, and I’ll shove it up their ass.”

He continued, “And that’s what I did, and all of a sudden, I then realized— I said you know what, I got the Olympics, I got the World Cup, and I got the 250th.”

He is referring to the LA Olympics in 2028, the football (soccer if you’re American) World Cup next year, and the upcoming 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

He noted that during his first term he played a major role in winning bids for the sporting events.

“Look at the way this works out,” Trump declared, explaining “If they would have left us alone and wouldn’t have cheated on the election, and wouldn’t have rigged it, I would have been retired right now,” Trump further noted.

“I would have been happily doing something else, and instead, they have me for four more years. Can you believe it?” Trump added.

