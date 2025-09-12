Watch live:

This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

Update (0816ET):

President Trump joined Fox & Friends on Friday morning, telling hosts that Charlie Kirk's assassin is "in custody" and that "with a high degree of certainty, we have the suspect."

Watch here:

Conversation with the president continues.

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

Share