Trump Says Charlie Kirk's Assassin Has Been Captured
President Trump just revealed that Charlie Kirk’s suspected shooter is “in custody.”
Watch live:
This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.
Guest post by Tyler Durden
Update (0816ET):
President Trump joined Fox & Friends on Friday morning, telling hosts that Charlie Kirk's assassin is "in custody" and that "with a high degree of certainty, we have the suspect."
Join 134K+ Substack readers and 1.8 million 𝕏 users following Vigilant Fox. Get critical news and exclusive stories the media won’t cover — all in one place. Subscribe today.
Watch here:
Conversation with the president continues.
Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge