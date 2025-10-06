This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by John Loftus

President Donald Trump reportedly snapped at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a phone call Friday as the pair discussed the administration’s peace proposal in Gaza.

The tense interaction occurred during a phone call last Friday, shortly after the militant group Hamas responded to Trump’s peace initiative for Gaza, Axios reported Sunday. Despite Trump’s view that the development was a significant achievement in his efforts to end the Gaza conflict, Netanyahu reportedly expressed skepticism, which Trump perceived as a lack of support.

“Bibi told Trump this is nothing to celebrate, and that it doesn’t mean anything,” a U.S. official with knowledge of the call told Axios.

“I don’t know why you’re always so f*cking negative. This is a win. Take it,” Trump shot back, according to Axios.

Netanyahu’s recent actions have reportedly strained his relationship with Trump. A botched assassination attempt on Hamas officials in Qatar, which resulted in the deaths of five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer, heightened diplomatic friction between Israel and the Trump administration. A frustrated Trump reportedly said after the strikes that “[Netanyahu’s] f*cking me.”

“Everyone — and I mean everyone — is exasperated with Bibi,” an administration official familiar with the ongoing peace negotiations told Axios in a report published late September.

A senior White House official argued that Netanyahu might be adopting reckless measures to shore up political support, possibly driven by concerns over his impending corruption trial. Furthermore, Trump’s advisers have reportedly commented on Netanyahu’s “bizarre” preoccupation with U.S. social media narratives about his country.

Notably, Trump forced Netanyahu to publicly apologize to Qatar Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani during a trilateral phone call in the Oval Office on Sept. 30.

The Daily Caller reached out to the White House but did hear back as of publication.

