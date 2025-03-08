This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

President Trump threatened Russia Friday with large scale sanctions and tariffs, noting that he won’t relinquish until Putin comes to the table to negotiate a lasting and meaningful peace deal with Ukraine.

But you are not going to hear about that on any leftist legacy media shows because it doesn’t fit the ‘Trump does Putin’s bidding’ narrative they have pushed for almost a decade.

“Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely “pounding” Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED. To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!” Trump said on Truth Social on Friday.

Now it’s being reported that Putin is ready to start talking…

Bloomberg News reports:

In the first signal of a positive response from President Vladimir Putin to US counterpart Donald Trump’s call for a ceasefire, the offer was conveyed at last month’s talks in Saudi Arabia between top Russian and American officials, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing internal policy. Russia is willing to discuss a temporary truce in Ukraine provided there is progress toward a final peace settlement, according to people familiar with the matter in Moscow.

Trump is pushing hard to do what he vowed to do and end this pointless meat grinder war.

Earlier this week he stopped all aid to Ukraine, halting planes mid flight and having them turn around.

Immediately, Volodymyr Zelensky posted an obsequious plea clearly aimed at Trump stating that he’s committed to seeking peace, and that he’s ready to sign a deal “in any time and in any convenient format.”

This after everything he said and did during his White House tantrum.

Meanwhile, Europe seems hell bent on diving head first into World War Three.

President of the EU Parliament Roberta Metsola: "Ukraine is fighting for Europe, and Europe needs to be hand-in-hand, lock-step with whoever is fighting for our security and values."

German news media is now portraying themselves as fighting the USA and Russia.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda: "Ukraine is buying the precious time for us every day, paying with the blood. So it would be highly irresponsible to waste this time."

Copyright 2025 m o d e r n i t y

Share