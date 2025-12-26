This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jordan Conradson

President Trump on Thursday released another Christmas statement, slamming the Democrats over the Epstein controversy, which he described as a “Radical Left Witch Hunt.”

“Merry Christmas to all, including the many Sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein, gave him bundles of money, went to his Island, attended his parties, and thought he was the greatest guy on earth, only to ‘drop him like a dog’ when things got too HOT,” Trump said of the Democrat politicians who associated with the late pedophile.

But now, the Democrats “blame, of course, President Donald J. Trump, who was actually the only one who did drop Epstein, and long before it became fashionable to do so,” he added.

Last month, President Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act into law to release all files related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, The Gateway Pundit reported. Last Friday, the Department of Justice released damning documents and photos of former President Bill Clinton, prompting multiple responses from his PR team, attempting to run cover for Slick Willy.

Trump’s statement continues, “There will be a lot of explaining to do, much like there was when it was made public that the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax was a fictitious story – a total Scam – and had nothing to do with ‘TRUMP.’”

He further slammed the New York Times, which Trump sued in a $15 billion libel suit in September, for their dishonest reporting. “The same losers are at it again, only this time so many of their friends, mostly innocent, will be badly hurt and reputationally tarnished. But sadly, that’s the way it is in the World of Corrupt Democrat Politics!!!” Trump said.

“Enjoy what may be your last Merry Christmas!” he added ominously.

Full statement below:

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Trump posted a shorter Christmas message on Wednesday, Christmas Eve, calling out “the Radical Left Scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country, but are failing badly,” while highlighting his accomplishments.

