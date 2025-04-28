This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

President Trump has called for the person who was operating the autopen that signed many documents, and pardons, while Joe Biden was in office to be jailed.

In a Truth Social post Sunday, Trump wrote “Hopefully ACTBLUE, the Democrats ILLEGAL SCAM used to raise money, including from not allowed “foreign contributions,” is being looked at by authorities. The Dems only know how to win by CHEATING, something which they do better than any group or party in history.”

He added that “now, with their terrible policies and candidates, and with people like Crooked Adam Schiff, who demanded a full Pardon from Sleepy Joe, leading the way, it is almost impossible to reach their money goals. The USA is wise to these scoundrels and crooks.”

“Also, why did the Auto Pen give Schiff a Pardon?” Trump continued, adding “Biden knew nothing about it. Who operated the Auto Pen? That is the biggest question being asked in D.C. They almost destroyed our Country. They should all be in jail!!!”

Last month, Trump declared that all of the pardons issued by ‘Joe Biden’ in the final days of his fake Presidency are void because he didn’t sign any of them.

He added that anyone who receive a pardon should not rest assured that they are immune from investigation, adding “In other words, Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them! The necessary Pardoning Documents were not explained to, or approved by, Biden.”

“He knew nothing about them, and the people that did may have committed a crime,” Trump further urged.

The autopen issue was revealed in findings from The Oversight Project.

The organisation released further analysis finding that Biden’s pardons for family members, Anthony Fauci, General Milley, J6 Committee members, and Gerald Lundergan were all autopenned.

The Oversight Project also found that two different autopens were used, pointing out that Neera Tanden was the White House Staff Secretary when Biden autopenned pardons from a golf course in the US Virgin Islands.

