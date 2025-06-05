This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

President Trump has directed his White House Counsel, David Warrington, in consultation with Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate “whether certain individuals conspired to deceive the public about Biden’s mental state and unconstitutionally exercise the authorities and responsibilities of the President.”

Trump announced:

Today, President Donald J. Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum directing an investigation into who ran the United States while President Biden was in office.

The Memorandum directs an investigation into whether certain individuals conspired to deceive the public about Biden’s mental state and unconstitutionally exercise the authorities and responsibilities of the President.

The Memorandum also mandates an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Biden’s purported execution of the numerous executive actions during his final years in office, examining policy documents signed with an autopen, who authorized its use, and the validity of the resulting Presidential policy decisions.

This investigation shall address:

(i) any activity, coordinated or otherwise, to purposefully shield the public from information regarding Biden’s mental and physical health;

(ii) any agreements between Biden’s aides to cooperatively and falsely deem recorded videos of the President’s cognitive inability as fake;

(iii) any agreements between Biden’s aides to require false, public statements elevating the President’s capabilities; and

(iv) the purpose of these activities, including to assert the authorities of the President.

(b) The Counsel to the President shall also investigate, in consultation with the Attorney General and the head of any other relevant agency, the circumstances surrounding Biden’s supposed execution of numerous executive actions during his final years in office. This investigation shall address:

(i) the policy documents for which the autopen was used, including clemency grants, Executive Orders, Presidential memoranda, or other Presidential policy decisions; and

(ii) who directed that the President’s signature be affixed.

House Oversight Chairman expanded his investigation into the Biden health cover-up.

Comer demanded interviews from at least three of the Biden autopen gatekeepers.

These are the same ‘autopen gatekeepers’ identified by DOJ pardon attorney Ed Martin.

The three gatekeepers who were allegedly selling access to the autopen were Biden’s Chief of Staff Ron Klain, Mao lover and senior White House Advisor Anita Dunn and Biden attorney Bob Bauer.

Ed Martin said former Biden counsel Steve Ricchetti and Jill Biden were also lead ‘characters’ in the Biden White House.

The Oversight Project previously determined that all of the pardons issued on January 19 had the same exact Biden autopen signature.

They gathered every document they could find with Biden’s signature – ALL used the same autopen signature except for the announcement that he was dropping out of the 2024 election.

