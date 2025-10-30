This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mariane Angela

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he has directed the Department of War to restart nuclear weapons testing.

Trump said he has ordered the Pentagon to resume U.S. nuclear weapons testing for the first time in more than three decades, citing the need to match China’s and Russia’s expanding nuclear programs. Before his announcement, Trump framed the move as part of a broader effort to reassert American strength.

“The United States has more Nuclear Weapons than any other country. This was accomplished, including a complete update and renovation of existing weapons, during my First Term in office. Because of the tremendous destructive power, I HATED to do it, but had no choice!” Trump wrote. “Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within 5 years.”

Trump said the renewed testing will begin immediately.

“Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis,” Trump added. “That process will begin immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump’s announcement came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia tested the Poseidon, a nuclear-powered and nuclear-capable underwater torpedo, in its first trial. The weapon can travel across continents and trigger “radioactive tsunamis” near coastlines.

Last week, the Trump administration imposed new sanctions on two major Russian oil companies, citing Moscow’s refusal to engage in serious peace talks with Ukraine. Officials said the move aims to pressure the Kremlin as Trump continues his push for a negotiated end to the war.

Trump said on Oct. 16 that he planned to meet with Putin, but the meeting never happened after Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a productive phone call instead.

