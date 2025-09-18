Editorial credit: IAB Studio / Shutterstock.com

It’s about time!

President Trump on Wednesday evening announced he designated Antifa a “major terrorist organization.”

“I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION. I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump said on Truth Social.

President Trump on Monday told reporters that he is “100%” willing to designate Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination last week.

“I think it would start with Pam [Bondi],” Trump said.

Charlie Kirk, 31, was assassinated by a leftwing terrorist, later identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, during a speaking event at Utah Valley University last Wednesday. The shooter was revealed by law enforcement to have engraved his ammunition casings with Antifa and transgender slogans.

Trump said he will designate Antifa and other far-left radical groups as domestic terror organizations and said he wants RICO charges brought.

“Are there other groups that you can think of?” a reporter asked President Trump.

“There are other groups, yeah, there are other groups. We have some pretty radical groups, and they got away with murder. And also, I’ve been speaking to the Attorney General about bringing RICO against some of the people that you’ve been reading about that have been putting up millions and millions of dollars for agitation. These aren’t protests. These are crimes what they’re doing, where they’re throwing bricks at cars of ICE and Border Patrol. They come in a beautiful new car. They’re so proud and it’s Border Patrol, ICE, you know, it’s got whatever it is, and they’re throwing rocks at it. And after 50 yards, it looks like an old, beat up vehicle. It was just brand new. It was just bought for the purposes, and they don’t have to take that anymore. Let it be known, we’ll take responsibility. They don’t have to take it anymore, and they don’t want to take it. They were told by a past administration, it became almost a culture, if somebody throws a rock at you, do nothing. If somebody spits in your face, do nothing. And I say when they spit, you hit. Do whatever you want. You do whatever the hell you want,” Trump told reporters.

Trump continued, “I watch it. I watch it, so sick it made me. For four years, I had to sit home and watch people screaming at policemen and spitting in their face, and they weren’t able to do anything. They just had a grin and bear. They’re standing up like a piece of steel and they were women, in many cases, women. You can see, they’re professional agitators. I had one the other night. I had four the other night, all in one group, total phonies. And they started to scream when I got into a restaurant. Oh, you know something with Palestine. I said, well, I’m doing a great job for peace in the Middle East. I should get lots of awards for that, right, with the Abraham accords and everything else. But a woman just stood up and starts screaming, and she got booed out of the place too, the people, a lot of people in the restaurant. I went there to show how safe, and it was safe. I mean, a woman is just a mouthpiece, all she was. She was a paid, she was a paid agitator, and you have a lot of them, and I’ve asked Pam to look into that, in terms of RICO, bringing RICO cases against them, criminal RICO, because they should be put in jail. What they’re doing to this country is really subversive.”

