President Trump absolutely lit up Biden’s worthless Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a gaggle aboard Air Force One on Sunday.

Trump departed the White House en route to the Middle East after he secured a historic peace deal between Israel and Hamas.

Hamas is releasing the 20 living hostages, and Israel will withdraw to an agreed-upon line, thanks to President Trump’s courage and diplomacy.

Meanwhile, Antony Blinken is giving Joe Biden credit for President Trump’s historic ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

“It starts with a clear and comprehensive post conflict plan for Gaza. It’s good that President Trump adopted and built on the plan the Biden Administration developed after months of discussion with Arab partners, Israel and the Palestinian Authority. It centers on temporary, transitional authorities for Gaza’s governance, security, humanitarian assistance, and rebuilding, led by Arab and international partners alongside Palestinians, backed by the United States, and ultimately handed over to full Palestinian control,” Blinken said on X.

Blinken is a total joke. He couldn’t even handle a Chinese envoy during a high-stakes meeting in Alaska on US-China trade.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked President Trump about Blinken’s X post.

“Some of the top Biden Administration folks… like Antony Blinken seem to want some credit for the peace deal,” Doocy said.

President Trump blasted Blinken, Biden, and Barack Obama.

“Everybody knows that’s a joke. They did such a bad job. This should’ve never happened. This wouldn’t have even happened. That was weak leadership. Same thing with Russia – Russia and Ukraine,” Trump said.

“Just a decent president…not a great president, like me…if a decent president was in, no Russia-Ukraine. And this is even more so. It was bad policy by Biden and by Obama!” Trump said.

“It’s nice they try to take a little credit,” Trump said.

WATCH:

