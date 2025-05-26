The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Terry Cheski's avatar
Terry Cheski
3h

God bless America. And may God bless the brave men and women who gave their very lives for us all. And may God bless, protect, and continue to inspire President Trump, Vice President Vance, Secretary Hegseth, and our nation’s leaders to honor the great sacrifice made by those who died to defend our freedom.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
NC Harrison's avatar
NC Harrison
3h

Thank you and Overton for this!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture