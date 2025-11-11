Editorial credit: Phil Mistry / Shutterstock.com

This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Ashley Brasfield

President Donald Trump issued a harsh rebuke of Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene following her recent remarks criticizing the White House.

CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins asked Trump about Greene’s social media post expressing frustration over his White House meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former al-Qaeda leader, Monday. The reporter also pressed the president over her comments criticizing the administration on cost of living and other domestic policy issues.

“I don’t know what happened to Marjorie,” Trump responded. “She’s a nice woman, but I don’t know what happened. She’s lost her way, I think, but I have to view the presidency as a worldwide situation, not locally. We could have a world that’s on fire where wars come to our shores very easily if you had a bad president.”

He called former President Joe Biden a “horrible president,” pointing to the conflicts that began during his administration. “I put out 8 wars, 9 to come. I think I’ll get the other one taken care of,” Trump said before highlighting the economic toll of the Russia-Ukraine war on the U.S.

“When you’re president, you really have to sort of watch over the world because you are going to be dragged into it otherwise,” he added.

#ad: Looking for high-purity DMSO you can actually trust?

Earth Harmony’s DMSO is USP Grade with 99.99% purity, non-diluted, with no added water, and stored in glass bottles to prevent plastic contamination.

NOTE: DMSO (Dimethyl Sulfoxide) is a powerful solvent. This product is for research and development purposes only. Only use as recommended by your healthcare provider.

Choose purity. Choose performance. Choose Earth Harmony DMSO.

Stock Up Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through Earth Harmony, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Trump then referenced his support for the “One, Big Beautiful Bill,” calling it “the biggest tax cuts in the history of the country” before taking another swipe at Greene.

“So when somebody like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is now catering to the other side … I guess she’s got some kind of an act going, but I’m surprised at her. But when somebody like Marjorie goes over and starts making statements like that, it shows she doesn’t know.”

Greene called out al-Sharaa’s visit to the White House on the U.S. Marine Corps’ 250th anniversary in a post Monday on X. She also noted the recent lifting of sanctions and ongoing Christian persecutions in Syria, writing, “However, I would really like to see nonstop meetings at the WH on domestic policy not foreign policy and foreign countries’ leaders.”

Greene also turned her attention to the cost of living in a Sunday interview on “On The Record” with Atlanta News First (ANF). “I give President Trump and his administration — they’re holding it right now at 2.5%, that’s pretty much the average, and that’s a good thing. However, life is unaffordable,” she said, turning her attention to health insurance and other issues.

Copyright 2025 Daily Caller News Foundation

Share