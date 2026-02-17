This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

President Trump has weighed in on the death of controversial left-wing civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson, and what he has to say may surprise many people.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Jackson passed away today at the age of 84 following a long illness.

A former aide to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Jackson founded the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and was a fixture in American politics for over six decades.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, Jackson’s family said he had died “peacefully” with his family by his side.

Jackson was not exactly popular with conservatives in America, given his status as not only a liberal Democrat but also his involvement in numerous racial and ethnic controversies over the years.

His most infamous incident came in January of 1984, when he called Jews “Hymies” and described New York City as “Hymietown.”

Jackson also blasted Trump on various occasions, including claiming that Trump’s political actions had “seeded these clouds” of division and fear.

But Trump had a different take on Jackson. The president took the high road, calling Jackson “a good man” whom he knew well.

He explained that he helped Jackson on many fronts, including providing office space for his Rainbow Coalition, supporting criminal justice reform, advocating for opportunity zones, and funding HBCUs.

The President closed by saying that Jackson would be missed while noting Jackson’s distaste for former President Barack Obama.

Here is Trump’s full message on Jackson’s death:

The Reverend Jesse Jackson is Dead at 84. I knew him well, long before becoming President. He was a good man, with lots of personality, grit, and “street smarts.” He was very gregarious – Someone who truly loved people! Despite the fact that I am falsely and consistently called a Racist by the Scoundrels and Lunatics on the Radical Left, Democrats ALL, it was always my pleasure to help Jesse along the way. I provided office space for him and his Rainbow Coalition, for years, in the Trump Building at 40 Wall Street; Responded to his request for help in getting CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM passed and signed, when no other President would even try; Single handedly pushed and passed long term funding for Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs), which Jesse loved, but also, which other Presidents would not do; Responded to Jesse’s support for Opportunity Zones, the single most successful economic development package yet approved for Black business men/women, and much more. Jesse was a force of nature like few others before him. He had much to do with the Election, without acknowledgment or credit, of Barack Hussein Obama, a man who Jesse could not stand. He loved his family greatly, and to them I send my deepest sympathies and condolences. Jesse will be missed! President DONALD J. TRUMP

