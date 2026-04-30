The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Florida Prophet's avatar
Florida Prophet
9mEdited

Note how the mainstream media covers Comey‘s perp walk: “He was briefly placed under arrest before a short initial appearance and released with no conditions. One observer noted simply: “Comey is in the courtroom.”

If that had been a conservative or MAGA supporter, the quote would have read, “Rightwing nut job handcuffed and perp-walked before an angry judge to be indicted for his death threat against a patriotic American.“

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture