This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey turned himself in Wednesday to face federal charges for allegedly threatening President Trump’s life with a cryptic Instagram post of seashells spelling out “86 47.”

The move marks the latest chapter in Comey’s long-running war with Trump—and delivers a stark reminder that even deep state holdovers are not untouchable under America First accountability.

A federal grand jury in the Eastern District of North Carolina handed down the two-count indictment on Tuesday, charging Comey with knowingly and willfully making a threat to take the life of or inflict bodily harm upon the President (18 U.S.C. § 871) and transmitting that threat in interstate commerce via Instagram.

The case stems from a now-deleted May 15, 2025, post showing seashells arranged on a North Carolina beach to read “86 47.” Prosecutors argue that a reasonable person familiar with the circumstances would interpret it as a serious expression of intent to harm the 47th president, with “86” widely recognized as slang for “kill ‘em,” “eliminate,” or “get rid of.”

The case will play out in North Carolina rather than the usual deep-blue DC suburbs, a venue shift that already has Trump supporters cheering.

Comey surrendered Wednesday morning at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia, in the Eastern District of Virginia. He was briefly placed under arrest before a short initial appearance and released with no conditions. One observer noted simply: “Comey is in the courtroom.”

The seashell post sparked outrage last year. As we highlighted at the time, Comey peddled an unbelievable excuse for the post.

DNI Tulsi Gabbard mauled him for trying to blame it on his own wife.

In his latest response to the charges, Comey released a video statement claiming innocence and downplaying the post. He said: “Well, they’re back – this time about a picture of seashells on a North Carolina beach a year ago, and this won’t be the end of it. But nothing has changed with me. I’m still innocent, I’m still not afraid and I still believe in the independent federal judiciary. So let’s go.”

He added that he “assumed the shells I saw on a beach walk were ‘a political message’” and insisted, “I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence” and “I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down.”

President Trump had a far less forgiving take when pressed by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on whether he believed Comey’s post endangered his life. Trump replied:

“Well, if anybody knows anything about crime. They know 86… is a mob term for kill ‘em. That means kill ‘em.”

When Collins followed up asking if he really thought his life was in danger, Trump said: “Probably, I don’t know… People like Comey have created tremendous danger for politicians and others. Comey is a dirty cop. He’s a VERY dirty cop. He cheated in the elections. He tried to help Hillary Clinton.”

“He’s a crooked man,” Trump concluded.

The facts remain: a former top law enforcement official posted coded language long associated with threats, then deleted it. The grand jury in North Carolina—where the photo was taken—found probable cause. No amount of seashell spin changes that.

For years, Americans watched as the deep state operated with impunity—leaks, election interference, and endless lawfare against Trump. The “86 47” episode fits the pattern: a high-profile figure using plausible deniability to target the president while claiming it was all innocent beach art.

Comey isn’t some misunderstood artist; he’s the same man who weaponized the FBI against a sitting president and now faces the consequences.

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