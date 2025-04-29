This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

President Donald Trump came out swinging Monday on Truth Social, torching the “fake polls” released by The New York Times, ABC/Washington Post, and Fox News and exposing the establishment media’s relentless campaign to demoralize him and his America First agenda, and suggested they should be investigated for “ELECTION FRAUD.”

Calling out the “FAKE POLLS FROM FAKE NEWS ORGANIZATIONS,” President Trump pointed to polling numbers that dramatically understate his real support among voters.

“The Polls from the Fake News are, like the News itself, FAKE! We are doing GREAT, better than ever before,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump’s tirade was prompted by a string of recent polls from these same fake news outlets that painted a dire and false picture of his standing.

The New York Times/Siena poll, for example, pegged his approval rating at around 42%, and an ABC News/Washington Post survey went even lower at 39% – allegedly the lowest 100-day approval of any president since World War II.

The Fox News survey also noted 44% approval, down from previous months.

Trump pointed to renowned pollster John McLaughlin — “one of the most highly respected in the industry,” according to Trump — who flagged serious red flags in the media polls’ methodology.

“When President Trump received 50 percent of the popular vote, but The New York Times includes only 37 percent of his voters in their poll and ABC/Washington Post has only 34 percent Trump supporters, it seems that they deliberately biased their polls against President Trump,” McLaughlin told Newsweek.

Trump noted that the Times poll included “only 37% Trump 2024 voters, and the ABC/Washington Post Poll has only 34% Trump Voters”​ in its sample – far below his actual share of the electorate.

Such skewed samples are “unheard of… unless looking for a negative result, which they are,” Trump said, implying the pollsters deliberately undercounted his base to produce an artificially negative outcome.

Newt Gingrich weighed in, stating, “John McLaughlin points out that the NYTimes and ABC/Wash Post polls about Donald Trump approval are fake polls from fake news. The NYTimes has only 37% Trump 2024 voters and the ABC/WashPost had only 34% Trump voters. Trump got 50% of the vote so add 13 and 16 points to his ratings and it is pretty darned good.”

To President Trump, this isn’t just bad polling—it’s outright fraud, and he wants it investigated. Trump has called for an investigation into the corrupt media outlets and crooked pollsters responsible for these rigged, anti-Trump surveys.

“Great Pollster John McLaughlin, one of the most highly respected in the industry, has just stated that The Failing New York Times Poll, and the ABC/Washington Post Poll, about a person named DONALD J. TRUMP, ME, are FAKE POLLS FROM FAKE NEWS ORGANIZATIONS. The New York Times has only 37% Trump 2024 voters, and the ABC/Washington Post Poll has only 34% Trump Voters, unheard of numbers unless looking for a negative result, which they are. These people should be investigated for ELECTION FRAUD, and add in the FoxNews Pollster while you’re at it. They are Negative Criminals who apologize to their subscribers and readers after I WIN ELECTIONS BIG, much bigger than their polls showed I would win, loose a lot of credibility, and then go on cheating and lying for the next cycle, only worse. They suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome, and there is nothing that anyone, or anything, can do about it. THEY ARE SICK, almost only write negative stories about me no matter how well I am doing (99.9% at the Border, BEST NUMBER EVER!), AND ARE TRULY THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! I wish them well, but will continue to fight to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

