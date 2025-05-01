This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cullen Linebarger

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, who added a vile Trump-hating reporter to a Signal chat group that discussed “attack plans,” is on his way out the door.

Mark Halperin went on his 2Way YouTube show this morning and said three different sources have told him that President Trump would fire Waltz following the Signal chat incident. He added that there was deep dissatisfaction with Waltz and Wong throughout the White House.

“Three different people have confirmed that the plan by the White House is to remove the National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong and much of the team at the National Security Council because of unhappiness throughout the national security establishment as to how they are doing,” Halperin said.

Halperin also revealed another interesting tidbit. Waltz’s expected firing is unrelated to Signalgate, and the ‘scandal’ may have instead temporarily saved Waltz’s job.

“The West Wing is unhappy, the State Department is unhappy…This was before Signalgate, Halperin stated. “Ironically, Signalgate may have saved Waltz’s job because the President did not want to be seen that he was giving into Jeffrey Goldberg.”

Jennifer Jacobs of CBS News also confirmed Waltz and Wong would be departing their posts.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Jeffrey Goldberg, the Trump-hating editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, claimed he was “accidentally” added to a secure Signal group chat by National Security Adviser Mike Waltz where top Trump administration officials discussed sensitive military operations against Iran-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen and called them “war plans.”

But instead of leaving the conversation, Goldberg took screenshots of the conversation and ran to his keyboard to try to leak the military operation. Team Trump angrily fired back and called Goldberg a liar, saying no war plans were discussed.

Then, Goldberg and his co-worker Shane Harris published details of the military plans against the Houthis to call Team Trump’s bluff and humiliate Trump. But Goldberg ended up accidentally proving them right by suddenly referring to the military operations as “attack plans.”

