The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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Occam's avatar
Occam
1h

These people continue to bring shame to the greatest country ever conceived.

All Warren wanted was to publicly slag the president - like it's middle school or something.

Just more freaking shame as we continue to elect these self-serving mental midgets.

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