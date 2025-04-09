Image: Joshua Sukoff, Shutterstock

Jim Hᴏft

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday night that his administration will soon impose major tariffs on foreign-made pharmaceuticals, forcing drug companies to bring their operations back to U.S. soil where they belong.

Speaking at a National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) dinner, the president delivered a fiery message to Big Pharma: Return to America or pay the price.

For years, Big Pharma has been shipping jobs overseas, cutting costs while American families pay the price.

President Trump’s proposed tariffs promise to flip that script. With most pharmaceutical companies relying heavily on the U.S. market for profit, Trump is betting they’ll have no choice but to bring manufacturing home, creating jobs and ending dependence on hostile foreign nations like China.

Trump:

“We’re going to do something that we have to do: we’re going to tariff our pharmaceuticals. And once we do that, they’re going to come rushing back into our country, because we’re the big market. The advantage we have over everybody is that we’re the big market. So, we’re going to be announcing very shortly a major tariff on pharmaceuticals. And when they hear that, they will leave China. They will leave other places, because they have to sell — most of their product is sold here — and they’re going to be opening up their plants all over the place in our country. We’re going to be announcing that. So, that’s breaking news. That’s what’s going to happen. What other presidents allowed China to get away with is absolutely criminal. But I’m not like the other presidents — and it’s not going to happen under President Trump. It’s just not going to happen.”

Watch:

Far-left USA Today reported:

Trump exempted pharmaceuticals from the big round of reciprocal tariffs he announced last week, but has been suggesting for months that the drug industry will be targeted. In one exchange with reporters in February, the president said tariffs on imported drugs would likely start around 25% and could climb higher. […] Trump also claimed Tuesday that tariffs will benefit Republicans in the 2026 midterm elections. The tariffs have roiled the stock market and heightened concerns about an economic downturn, which could be damaging for Republicans as the party in power. “We’re going to win the midterm elections and we’re going to have a tremendous, thundering landslide, I really believe that . . . and I really think we’re helped a lot by the tariff situation that’s going on,” Trump said. “Which is a good situation, not a bad, it’s great. It’s going to be legendary, you watch. Legendary in a positive way.”

