Neural Foundry
2h

The public back-and-forth over Epstein files is messy but importnt. MTG's push for transparancy matters regardless of how its recieved. Calling somone a traitor for demanding accountibility seems like missing the bigger picture. This infighting only distracts from the real issues at stake.

Occam
4h

Man, Trump can be such a jackass.

From all indications cares deeply about using her position to help America, but because she simply disagrees with him, he launches tirades against her.

We laugh when the left eats their own, but here we are doing it.

