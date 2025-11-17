This article originally appeared on Infowars and was republished with permission.

President Trump has doubled down on his criticisms of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, brushing aside her claim that he was putting her life in danger by singling her out.

On Saturday, Greene said Trump’s online criticisms of her had led to a slew of threats against her. She said she had been contacted by private-security firms warning her of the danger to her safety.

On Sunday, she said the “most hurtful” criticism was that she had betrayed him.

Within a matter of hours, Trump repeated the betrayal accusation, calling the Rep. “Majorie Traitor Greene.”

“I don’t think her life is in danger,” he said, as he prepared to board Air Force One and return to Washington DC from Mar-a-Lago.

“I don’t think anybody cares about her.”

The President and Rep. Greene have butted heads in recent weeks over a variety of issues, but most of all the Epstein files, which Greene has demanded be released in full.

On Friday, President Trump withdrew his support for Rep. Greene, calling her “wacky” and a “lunatic.”

“I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of ‘Congresswoman’ Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the Great State of Georgia,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“[A]ll I see ‘Wacky’ Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!” Trump continued, after providing a list of his notable achievements while in office.

President Trump suggested Rep. Greene took umbrage when he suggested she shouldn’t make a bid for higher office, and suggested he would support a primary challenge to Rep. Greene.

“I understand that wonderful, Conservative people are thinking about primarying Marjorie in her District of Georgia, that they too are fed up with her and her antics and, if the right person runs, they will have my Complete and Unyielding Support.”

Greene “has gone Far Left,” he added, “even doing The View, with their Low IQ Republican hating Anchors.”

Greene responded to the President’s post by releasing text messages on X in which she urged him to “check the flight logs of Epstein’s plane,” which reveal that Bill Clinton flew on Epstein’s private jet, the so-called “Lolita Express,” 26 times.

She accused Trump of making her “an example to scare all the other Republicans before next weeks vote” on a discharge petition led by Reps. Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna. The petition will force a vote on a resolution demanding the Justice Department release file related to the Epstein case.



“It’s astonishing really how hard he’s fighting to stop the Epstein files from coming out that he actually goes to this level,” Greene added.

“I have supported President Trump with too much of my precious time, too much of my own money, and fought harder for him even when almost all other Republicans turned their back and denounced him. But I don’t worship or serve Donald Trump.”

In a Truth Social post on Sunday night, President Trump called for the release of the Epstein files in full, saying that doing so will demonstrate there is “nothing to hide” and remove a major distraction from his political agenda.

“As I said on Friday night aboard Air Force One to the Fake News Media, House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party, including our recent Victory on the Democrat ‘Shutdown,’” the President posted on Truth Social.

Trump also slammed Republican politicians for being drawn into the controversy over the files and “used;” although he did not mention any names. Trump referred to these individuals in inverted commas as “members” of the Republican Party.

