This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

President Donald Trump signed a powerful memorandum last week ordering a full federal crackdown on illegal campaign donation practices — specifically targeting the embattled Democrat fundraising platform ActBlue and calling for “crooked” Adam Schiff to be thrown behind bars.

The directive comes amid mounting investigations led by Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI) and 19 state Attorneys General — including officials from Texas, Arkansas, Florida, and Missouri — exposing explosive evidence that ActBlue was complicit in laundering illegal donations, including potentially illicit foreign money, into Democrat campaigns across the country.

The memorandum, as highlighted by The Gateway Pundit, states:

“Federal law (52 U.S.C. 30121 and 30122) strictly prohibits making political contributions in the name of another person, as well as contributions by foreign nationals… Press reports and congressional investigations have uncovered deeply troubling evidence that online fundraising platforms have enabled schemes to launder excessive and prohibited contributions.” […] “These activities undermine the integrity of our electoral process… I direct the Attorney General, in consultation with the Secretary of the Treasury, to use all lawful authority to investigate these allegations and take appropriate actions to enforce the law.”

Investigations have revealed staggering levels of fraud: ActBlue allegedly detected at least 22 significant fraud campaigns, many with a foreign nexus.

A House investigation uncovered 237 donations made using foreign IP addresses and prepaid gift cards during a single 30-day window in 2024 alone.

As The Gateway Pundit first reported, a team led by Peter Bernegger, Chris Gleason, Draza Smith, and supported by James O’Keefe, uncovered “voter mule” operations — with individuals often listed as making hundreds or even thousands of small-dollar donations, sometimes totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars, to Democrat campaigns through ActBlue.

The funds fueled the campaigns of radical leftist candidates like Mark Kelly, Raphael Warnock, and Tammy Baldwin, among many others.

In a fiery Truth Social post, Trump escalated the fight, writing:

“Hopefully ACTBLUE, the Democrats ILLEGAL SCAM used to raise money, including from not allowed “foreign contributions,” is being looked at by authorities. The Dems only know how to win by CHEATING, something which they do better than any group or party in history. But now, with their terrible policies and candidates, and with people like Crooked Adam Schiff, who demanded a full Pardon from Sleepy Joe, leading the way, it is almost impossible to reach their money goals. The USA is wise to these scoundrels and crooks. Also, why did the Auto Pen give Schiff a Pardon? Biden knew nothing about it. Who operated the Auto Pen? That is the biggest question being asked in D.C. They almost destroyed our Country. They should all be in jail!!!”

Clearly rattled, Adam Schiff, the scandal-plagued Democrat Senator who notoriously lied for years about Russia collusion hoaxes, fired back weakly:

“Donald Trump is back to attacking me today because the economy has been in a tailspin under his economic mismanagement. And so have his poll numbers. And the last thing he wants — is people holding him accountable. Attack me as you much as you like, Mr. President, I’m not backing down.” Donald Trump is back to attacking me today because the economy has been in a tailspin under his economic mismanagement. And so have his poll numbers. And the last thing he wants — is people holding him accountable. Attack me as you much as you like, Mr. President, I’m not… pic.twitter.com/JZK6kWJIIQ — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) April 27, 2025

Mike Howell, Executive Director of the Heritage Oversight Project, swiftly rebuked Schiff: “Senator Schiff, you popped out of your chair and escaped the hearing room right before I told all your colleagues that you had a funky pardon. I tried to warn you!”

Senator Schiff, you popped out of your chair and escaped the hearing room right before I told all your colleagues that you had a funky pardon. I tried to warn you! https://t.co/PLiwm954XB pic.twitter.com/NnMgTjLTxv — Mike Howell (@MHowellTweets) April 28, 2025

ActBlue also issued a statement after the investigation was initiated:

“The Trump Administration’s and GOP’s targeting of ActBlue is part of their brazen attack on democracy in America. Today’s escalation by the White House is blatantly unlawful and needs to be seen for what it is: Donald Trump’s latest front in his campaign to stamp out all political, electoral and ideological opposition. This Administration continues to weaponize the instruments of federal power in an unprecedented assault on our democracy. ActBlue will immediately pursue all legal avenues to protect and defend itself. It is time for the entire Democratic party and all Americans who embrace the value of civic participation to unite and create a blue wall against the despotism of this White House and their accomplices in Congress. ActBlue will continue its mission and work undeterred and uninterrupted, providing a safe, secure fundraising platform for the millions of grassroots donors who rely on us.“

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share