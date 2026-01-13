This article originally appeared on Antiwar.com and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Dave DeCamp

President Trump on Monday announced that he would be imposing a 25% tariff on any country that does business with Iran, which, if enforced, could add to the economic pain among Iranians that sparked large-scale protests inside the country.

“Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The tariffs could affect China, Turkey, the UAE, Iraq, and India, all major trading partners of Iran. Trump has a history of announcing tariffs then reversing them, but he said in the post that the order for the new Iran-related tariffs is “final and conclusive.”

Trump’s announcement came as he is threatening to bomb Iran over Tehran’s response to the protests. Amid the attention on Iran, experts on a panel hosted by the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft noted that the foreign response Iranians would like to see is the lifting of US sanctions, which were designed to wreck the country’s economy.

“I think that [the] vast majority of Iranians would welcome a deal that lifts the shadow of war and invites the removal of sanctions,” Mohammad Ali Shabani, editor of the Amwaj newsmagazine, said on the panel, according to Middle East Eye.

White House: US Airstrikes Against Iran Are ‘On the Table’

According to media reports, Trump is ‘leaning towards’ bombing Iran while considering diplomacy, though it’s unclear what sort of deal he would accept

The White House said on Monday that US airstrikes against Iran are “on the table” as President Trump has continued his threats to bomb the Islamic Republic amid protests in the country.

“One thing President Trump is very good at is always keeping all of his options on the table,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters. “And airstrikes would be one of the many, many options that are on the table for the commander-in-chief.”

Leavitt added that “diplomacy is always the first option for the president,” though Trump backed an Israeli attack on Iran during the last round of nuclear negotiations back in June. “The president has shown he’s unafraid to use military options if and when he deems necessary, and nobody knows that better than Iran,” Leavitt said.

On Sunday night, Trump suggested Iran had reached a point of holding negotiations and suggested he was open to diplomacy, but also said he was considering “very strong” options. Iran’s Foreign Ministry said that the “communication channel” between Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, and the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi remains open.

Axios and The Wall Street Journal both reported on Monday that Trump was leaning toward bombing Iran but was still exploring the possibility of negotiations. However, it’s unclear what sort of diplomatic deal would satisfy Trump as he continues to shift the pretext for potentially launching another war.

In recent weeks, Trump has threatened to bomb or support an Israeli attack on Iran if it rebuilds its civilian nuclear program or “continues” its conventional missile program, and has repeatedly threatened to attack the country if Iranian authorities kill protesters. The Axios report said that if Trump decides to bomb Iran, the strikes would likely target elements of Iran’s government responsible for internal security.

Iran’s position is that it doesn’t seek war with the US, but it’s warning that it will strike back if Trump follows through on his threat. “If Washington wants to test the military option it has tested before, we are ready for it,” Araghchi told Al Jazeera.

The Telegraph reported over the weekend that amid the threats of US airstrikes on Iran, the US military has conveyed to President Trump that it needs time to position assets in the region to prepare for Iranian counterattacks, which would likely involve missile strikes on US bases.

Copyright 2026 Antiwar.com

