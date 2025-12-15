This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

President Trump on Monday morning reacted to the grisly murder of Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele.

Reiner’s son, Nick Reiner, was arrested and charged with murder after he slashed his parents’ throats in their Brentwood mansion.

The New York Post reported that Nick Reiner, who struggled with a drug addiction, had a reputation for violence.

Page Six reported that Nick Reiner “really resented his dad.”

According to TMZ, the couple’s daughter, Romy, found her parents dead in their Los Angeles home.

Trump did not hold back in his statement on Monday.

For years, Rob Reiner has attacked President Trump as “mentally unfit for office” and floated all of the lefty conspiracy theories about Russia collusion.

President Trump created a firestorm after he went all in and trashed Rob Reiner on Monday morning.

“A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS. He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!” Trump said on Truth Social.

CNN lashed out at President Trump for his Truth Social post.

CNN’s Jake Tapper criticized Trump.

Brian Stelter called Trump’s Truth Social post “crude” and “crass.”

“Unfortunately, President Trump is out this morning with a pretty crude, pretty crass post about Reiner, suggesting that maybe somehow he died because of his hatred for all things Trump,” Stelter said.

“Hopefully that’s not going to get too much attention today…” he said.

CBS reporter Scott MacFarlane posted a reaction from a disgruntled former Justice Department official.

More reactions:

