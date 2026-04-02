UPDATE : President Donald Trump has ousted Attorney General Pam Bondi, multiple outlets report. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche is serving as acting AG in the interim.

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

President Trump is mulling firing Attorney General Pam Bondi over her handling of the Epstein file release, according to the New York Times and CNN.

The president has reportedly discussed replacing Bondi with EPA Chief Lee Zeldin.

Pam Bondi joined President Trump at the Supreme Court to hear oral arguments on the birthright citizenship case.

Trump praised Bondi in a statement to CNN.

“Attorney General Pam Bondi is a wonderful person and she is doing a good job,” the president said in a statement to CNN on Wednesday.

CNN reported:

President Donald Trump has privately mused about firing his Attorney General Pam Bondi and replacing her with EPA administrator Lee Zeldin, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CNN. Frustrated by the backlash and anger in his base over the administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, Trump has asked people about replacing Bondi, who faces a deposition later this month on Capitol Hill related to the congressional investigation into the late sex trafficker, the sources said. He has also fumed that she hasn’t investigated enough of his political opponents. It’s not clear the president has made up his mind, the sources told CNN. Bondi was with Trump Wednesday, riding in his motorcade as he attended the Supreme Court arguments on birthright citizenship. Trump voiced confidence in her in a statement to CNN.

The New York Times reported that President Trump has been frustrated with Pam Bondi’s leadership at the DOJ.

The Justice Department last year began releasing batches of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking cases.

The trove of documents was released after a federal judge in New York recently ordered the release of Jeffrey Epstein documents related to a 2019 sex trafficking case.

President Trump previously signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act into law to release all files related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

Bondi came under fire for a disastrous Epstein document dump.

Some Epstein files were heavily redacted, and other times the DOJ failed to redact the names of the sex-trafficking victims.

Bondi also faced backlash after she claimed that she reviewed “tens of thousands” of Epstein videos.

Shortly after Bondi made the claim, FBI Director Kash Patel sparked another controversy when he said there is no Epstein “client list.”

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