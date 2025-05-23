Today, from the White House, President Trump, joined by his HHS Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., unveiled the MAHA Report, a groundbreaking new initiative to Make America Healthy Again.

The timing couldn’t be more urgent. Chronic disease is skyrocketing, life expectancy is plummeting, and America’s health is teetering on the edge of collapse.

The White House event started with a warning. “There’s something wrong,” he said, his tone heavy.

He wasn’t speaking in vague generalities. Trump listed the cold, hard numbers.

“More than 40% of American children now have at least one chronic health condition.” “Since the 1970, rates of childhood cancer have soared in many cases by nearly 50%.” “In the 1960s, less than 5% of the children were obese. Now over 20% are obese.” “Just a few decades ago, 1 in 10,000 children had autism. Today it’s 1 in 31.”

Each one was a glaring signal of a system in collapse.

Trump then vowed to get to the root of the crisis and “not stop until we defeat the chronic disease epidemic in America.”

The report lays out the full scope of that epidemic in unforgiving detail.

Here are some of the many alarming health revelations uncovered in the report:

1. Nearly half of American children now have a chronic illness.

That includes asthma, ADHD, diabetes, obesity, autoimmune diseases, and more. In places like West Virginia, over half of all children on Medicaid or CHIP are dealing with at least one of these issues.

2. Autism rates have exploded—from 1 in 10,000 to 1 in 31.

In parts of New Jersey, the rate is as high as 1 in 19 boys. The trend is accelerating, and for the first time, someone in government is publicly asking: why?

3. Childhood cancer is up more than 40% since the 1970s.

We’ve spent trillions on healthcare, but more kids are getting sick—and no one seems interested in investigating the causes.

4. Ultra-processed food now accounts for 70% of the calories kids eat.

That includes school lunches filled with lab-made, shelf-stable junk. It’s fueling an epidemic of obesity, diabetes, and early metabolic dysfunction.

5. Teen antidepressant use is up 1,400%.

Suicide is now the second leading cause of death for teenagers. Instead of fixing the root causes, we’re medicating the symptoms.

6. Toxic chemicals are showing up in breast milk, baby food, and even umbilical cord blood.

From hormone disruptors to known carcinogens, babies are being exposed before they’re even born.

7. ADHD medications rose 250% in just a decade—antipsychotics are up 800%.

But there’s no improvement in learning or behavior outcomes. The report calls it a “medical overreaction to a societal crisis.”

8. Food stamp programs are contributing to childhood obesity.

States like Nebraska and Indiana are banning soda and junk food from SNAP purchases—and others are following their lead.

9. Teens now spend nine hours a day on screens.

That, combined with chronic sleep deprivation, is driving up anxiety, depression, and developmental delays.

10. Our health agencies have been compromised.

The FDA, CDC, and NIH all take money from the industries they’re supposed to regulate. The MAHA report calls it a “systemic failure.”

At that moment, RFK Jr. stepped forward—not just as Secretary of Health, but as the man who helped bring this moment to life.

“I do want to say something,” he began.

He then told a story that few had heard.

“Because I get a lot of credit for steering this administration toward the MAHA movement—but I joined the campaign in August.”

He revealed that Trump had delivered a speech in June—long before Kennedy joined the team—that laid out many of the same issues now central to the report.

“It was a MAHA speech—before MAHA existed.”

That speech, he said, caught his attention.

It showed Trump wasn’t waiting for political permission.

He was already moving in this direction.

Turning to the president, Kennedy said:

“I want to thank you for your vision, for your courage, for standing up… President Trump is a populist president.”

“He is on the side of the middle class, the working class, the poor in this country.”

The audience erupted.

And then, in one of the most remarkable moments of the day, Kennedy added, “I’ve never seen a president—Democrat or Republican—that is willing to stand up to industry when it’s the right thing to do.”

Then came one of the most powerful moments of the event.

You could tell this was something deeply personal to RFK Jr.

Sitting beside the president, Kennedy reflected on the weight of what had just happened.

“This is a milestone,” he said.

“Never in American history has the federal government taken a position on public health like this.”

And he gave full credit to Trump.

“Because of President Trump’s leadership, it’s not just one cabinet secretary—it’s the entire government that is behind this report.”

Then came a haunting historical connection to his uncle, President John F. Kennedy:

“My uncle tried to do this, but he was killed—and it never got done.”

“And ever since then, we’ve been waiting for a president who would stand and speak on behalf of the health of the American people.”

“A president who would say there’s no difference between good economic policy, good environmental policy, good public health policy, and good industrial policy.”

“We can have all of them—but we need a united cabinet, and we need to go forward as a single people.”

That spirit—of unity, honesty, and common sense—became the report’s core message.

“At its heart, this report is a call to action for common sense,” Kennedy said.

He laid out exactly what that meant:

“We’ve relied too much on conflicted science and ignored common sense—or what some would call a mother’s intuition.”

“It’s common sense that ultra-processed, nutrient-poor food drives chronic disease.” “It’s common sense that excessive screen time and isolation fuel anxiety and depression—especially in kids.” “It’s common sense that exercise and nutrition should come before prescriptions and surgery.” “It’s common sense that not all calories are created equal.” “It’s common sense that overmedicating children is dangerous.” “It’s common sense to celebrate modern innovation—but also to demand fearless inquiry into the harms of medication, industrial agriculture, and environmental toxins.” “It’s common sense that research funded by corporations deserves more scrutiny than research funded by independent scientists.”

Then Trump dropped the hammer on Big Pharma.

He began with a line that will go down in the books:

“I decided I got to break the system.”

“It’s the most powerful lobby in the world. The drug company,” he said.

“They have tremendous power over the Senate, over the House, over the governors—over everybody.”

It was a moment in history.

A sitting president, saying plainly what most politicians are too afraid to whisper: the pharmaceutical industry controls Washington.

Not this White House.

The event ended on a hopeful note.

NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya looked directly at the parents in the room.

“What this report says, which is that our kids will live less long, less healthy and more unhappy lives that we will as parents... We can't have that.”

He paused, then added, “I’m so proud to be part of this moment because that doesn't have to be the future.”

“We can change things by doing excellent gold, standard science, understanding the root causes of all these problems, reversing it.”

Then he looked at the president and said:

“Mr. President, this is an enormously important moment because, it's from this moment forward, we will reverse course.”

And with that, he delivered a vision that few would forget:

“So our kids will live longer than us, will live more healthy than us, and will be happier than we have been. Thank you.”

This was a turning point in America’s MAHA chapter.

