Guest post by Cassandra MacDonald

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that a “large group of people,” specifically tied to the radical left, are now under federal investigation in connection with the assassination of conservative powerhouse Charlie Kirk.

Tyler Robinson, 22, was apprehended following a 33-hour manhunt for gunning down Kirk during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

In the aftermath of Kirk’s shooting, social media sleuths have tracked down multiple accounts tied to the transgender and furry communities that appeared to have prior knowledge of the impending assassination.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Trump didn’t mince words, blasting the left for fomenting the kind of hatred that led to Kirk’s murder.

“If you look at the problem, the problem is on the left. It’s not on the right,” Trump told the press. “When you look at the agitators, you look at the scum that speaks so badly of our country, the American flag burnings all over the place—that’s the left. That’s not the right.”

“We’ll be announcing,” Trump continued. “They’re already under major investigation. A lot of the people that you would traditionally say are on the left [are] already under investigation.”

Asked if the administration plans to revoke foreigners’ visas if they are found to be celebrating Kirk’s assassination, Trump confirmed they are “looking at names.”

“We don’t like that. That’s not right. We wouldn’t celebrate if something happened on their side, and we don’t. These are sick people. These are really deranged people,” Trump said.

The New York Post reported, “Law enforcement sources said that investigators are examining leftist groups both in Utah and online to figure out if they helped him with the shooting — or at least heard it was going to happen.”

“The probe includes groups in online gaming community Steam, as well as a pro-trans organization called Armed Queers SLC, which took down their Instagram after Kirk was killed, the source confirmed.”

The investigation was also confirmed by Fox News, which reported that a source told them that the "FBI is investigating leftist groups in Utah to see if they had any connection to the alleged shooter."

Robinson has been charged with capital murder. If convicted, he will be eligible to face the death penalty.

